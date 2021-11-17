Apparently racing games cannot compete for GOTY

The Games Award nominations generate controversy every year. A rather obvious thing, after all you certainly can’t please everyone and it is normal that many titles are excluded or may somehow be candidates for other awards. Like the Oscars, therefore, you have to get over it and put your heart in peace. But that doesn’t rule out talking about it when something clearly doesn’t work.

This year the nominees for the “GOTY” (Game of the Year) are experiences that certainly deserve to be there, some more, some less. But that bring out a bitter truth: racing games cannot win the coveted prize or even try.

Last night I exposed myself on social media, expressing all my opposition to random choices, which do not totally reward meritocracy, pushing on great works and established brands. Clearly there are exceptions, seeing It Takes Two and Psychonauts 2 fills the heart with joy, as does Deathloop and Metroid Dread. But are we really convinced that Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart deserved to be more than the original and brave Returnal? But above all, are we so sure that Forza Horizon 5, the game with the highest average of the year, didn’t even deserve the nomination?

Let me be clear: this is not a subjective opinion, because the qualities of the aforementioned titles are known to all, a reason that, for once, is agreeing virtually any community (Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC), on poorly understood choices that highlight a rather patchy and revisable model of choice of candidates.

According to the TGA jury system, a game of any cinematic nature deserves more than a sports title, regardless of its quality. You can create the perfect or semi-perfect game, and in any case you won’t be able to compete with other genres. If Playground Games shows up with a Fable in great shape tomorrow, it will have a better chance of being a candidate for its game model. But Forza Horizon 5, no, because it is a racing gaming, a title that does not have a “story” and a “complex” gameplay and therefore cannot meet certain requirements.

Imagine being part of the Playground Games team, working for three years on a work and taking care of everything in the game in detail: world building, engine resampling, 3D scan, art design, level design and seeing yourself being belittled because it is developing. a “banal racing video game”.

I don’t know about you, but I am rather perplexed and even worried, if the candidates for the GOTY are to be, in most cases, video games with a narrative gaming footprint, they prompt me to reflect that I will probably and hardly ever see one again. strategic, a sportsman, a managerial one among the nominated candidates. This can only diminish the sector, reduce it to the rewarding of a few kinds, leaving the sop of less important prizes to other games.

I took Forza Horizon 5 as a reference because it is the most concrete and current example (perhaps even stranger, considering its qualities), but we can do the same for Anno 1800, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Returnal, Dreams and so on. via: all exceptional works, not appropriately rewarded and exalted, to favor other games that are less niche and more incisive from a narrative point of view.

THE TGA should try to diversify the applications more, perhaps avoiding the classic “pat on the back” and the candy-style sop for everyone, because this is a sector that certainly deserves more than this. Until this is done, it will remain an important media event, but with modest critical values. An event done and finished for the show, like the Oscars, devoid of any kind of form of real recognition, if not for the public and the community, intent on voting for their “favorite game” without any kind of objective thought.

What I can hope for is that the TGA awards can somehow revise in the next few years, favoring all genres and not being limited to just one small group of choices. There are several experiences out there that deserve a chance, experiences that are beyond a good story. Experiences that entertain, give us hours of carefree, simply managing to make us feel good. Experiences such as going at 300 km / h on a dirt road with a Lamborghini Centenario.