Apparently, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are “crazy about each other”

Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky they are being really serious!

The couple’s connection has evolved from a simple friendship to one that a source of PEOPLE now describes it as a “solid love story“:

“This love story has evolved since they were friends. They already knew and respected each other and it grew from there“, explains the source to the tabloid, adding that their initial friendship allowed them to “build on a great foundation“.

“They loved to laugh and have fun together before they even went out together“, continues the source.”All of which now makes this a solid love storyAnd”.

“S.they are crazy about each other“says a second source, adding that the couple has all it takes to cultivate one relation “long-term“.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky – getty images

Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky they are what we can really call the exception to the friend rule!

Loading... Advertisements

The singer and rapper were in fact BFFs for many years before getting together. A $ AP officially confirmed last May that they are a couple, but the rumors were already circulating at the end of 2020 thanks to a sighting on vacation in Barbados.

Their history, as friends, goes back to 2012 when they first worked together. Since then they have never stopped being part of each other’s life, until the romantic spark struck.

Press play on video below for the whole timeline of the love story between Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky!

Oh, by the way, from now on Rihanna can boast a new supersonic status: that of billionaire!

The magazine Forbes has estimated his assets a 1.7 billion dollars and so RiRi, at 33, is also the richest female musician in the world. Here, we tell you everything.

ph. getty images