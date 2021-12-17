Tech

Apparently, the RTX 3070s are all in one mining farm

Getting an RTX3070 or any recent video card in 2021 was an almost impossible challenge: very few have managed to get their hands on new products, without paying them much higher figures than the price lists presented at the launch of the various models.

As we already know, the cause of this shortage in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic is the the proliferation of cryptocurrency mining globally. The video we are about to show you will take us inside a mining farm and will undoubtedly give you an idea of ​​how many video cards are used for mining.

To post the video on twitter is Jaxson Davidson, the entrepreneur who defines himself as a “full-time miner, veteran and promoter of cryptocurrencies, weapons and freedom” shows one of his 4 buildings used for mining.

Looking at the video carefully you can make a quick estimate of the number of video cards used from Jaxson: There are six rows of shelves, each holding up to twelve racks. Each rack contains four groups of eight GPUs, so doing a quick calculation, the total number of video cards for a single building, considering some racks are not full, is close to 2300 GPUs for a single building. Given that there are 4 buildings, it is reasonable to expect one total of 8000 GPUs, Jaxson’s preference goes to RTX, but it is also possible to see some AMD Radeon in reference version.

Although 8000 cards are a small number compared to those sold on the global market, it must be kept in mind that there are many other miners in the world, many of which have much larger farms.

Jaxson, after buying his RTX 3070s from various retailers around the United States, chose to leave the RTX cards sold by the shops to gamers, and secured a contracted directly with Nvidia for a supply of 170HX cards, dedicated specifically to mining.

For the more curious the 170HX is a mining GPU equipped with the chip GA100 with 4,480 CUDA cores, which I am able to achieve 165 MHps of performance when mining Ethereum with a TDP of 250W. But this power comes at a cost: A Dubai dealer listed the CMP 170HX at $ 4,300.

