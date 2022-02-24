‘Apparently, yes’: Fabián Bustos will manage Barcelona SC until this Wednesday, because he accepted an offer from Santos FC, says a source close to the coach | Soccer | sports

This Wednesday’s match for the playoff phase of the Copa Libertadores de América, against Universitario de Deportes, would be the last one directed by coach Fabián Bustos at the head of Barcelona SC, according to what EL UNIVERSO learned through a source close to the coaching staff of the Argentine professional.

Bustos, national champion with the yellows of the LigaPro Serie A 2020 and semifinalist of the last Copa Libertadores leading the same squad, would already have an agreement in principle with Santos FC, from Brazil, for which he will sign a two-year contract with the Fish.

Information developed by the newspaper Balloon points out that the board of Santos FC gave the “green light” to start negotiations for the DT this same day, when the canaries begin the second phase of the Libertadores playoff in a duel with the Peruvian ‘U’, starting at 7:00 p.m.: 30 in Guayaquil.

“This Wednesday, Santos advanced in the negotiations to hire the Barcelona coach from Guayaquil, Ecuador,” he says. Balloon.

With the passing of the hours, the negotiations would have advanced in such a way that Santos would have secured the replacement of Fabio Carille, who left the club after the home win (3-0) he suffered against Sao Paulo last Sunday for the Paulista championship.

The Brazilian journalist Venê Casagrande published around 4:30 p.m. (Ecuadorian time) on his Twitter account that Bustos “will be the new Santos coach.”

Casagrande mentions that the bull will sign a contract with Peixe, and that the idea is to direct the Ecuadorian club until this Wednesday, after the Copa Libertadores clash, so that in the next few days he will join the São Paulo team “with three more professionals.”

A source linked to staff The coach of the still coach of Barcelona SC replied this afternoon to EL UNIVERSO: “Apparently, yes (the departure of Bustos to Santos FC is confirmed)”.

Fabián Bustos will be the new coach of Santos. The coach will sign with Peixe a contract valid for two years. The game this Wednesday should be the last of the Barcelona-EQU coach. The idea is that he arrives in São Paulo with three more professionals in the commission.

