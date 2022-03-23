Appeal against the University of Palermo ends before the Council: is the vaccination obligation legitimate?

Is the vaccination obligation, introduced during the Covid pandemic, legitimate? During a global health emergency and as serious as the one we are going through, can the state require citizens to be administered a drug? Being an unprecedented situation in republican history, the Constitutional Court will now be called upon for the first time to rule on the issue. And it all stems from the appeal against the University of Palermo, presented by a trainee enrolled in the third year of the Nursing Degree course and not admitted to the training course in health facilities because he was not vaccinated, which in the first instance the TAR rejected, therefore deeming it legitimate the vaccination obligation.

The Sicilian Cga invested the thorny problem with an order decided in the council chamber with the intervention of Rosanna De Nictolis (president), Maria Stella Boscarino (draftsman), Marco Buricelli, Giovanni Ardizzone and Nino Caleca ( advisers). A measure that seems to arrive out of time, given that by now a large part of Italians are vaccinated and that many relaxation are underway. The decision of the Constitutional Court, however, could have consequences not only for the future (possible further doses of vaccine, other pandemics and emergency situations), but also for the past: if the vaccination obligation were declared contrary to the principles of the Charter , citizens forced to undergo the treatment could claim damages to the State for side effects, even very slight, caused by vaccination.

The Cga, examining the student’s appeal against the University of Palermo, considered “the question of constitutional legitimacy of Article 4, paragraphs 1 and 2, of Legislative Decree 44/2021 (converted into Law 76/2021) relevant and not manifestly unfounded ), in the part in which it provides, on the one hand, the obligation to vaccinate health personnel and, on the other hand, due to the non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, the suspension from the exercise of the health professions, in contrast with Articles . 3, 4, 32, 33, 34, 97 of the Constitution “

This is due to a number of aspects: “In terms of the number of adverse events, the inadequacy of passive and active pharmacovigilance, the lack of involvement of family doctors in the prevaccinal triage and in any case the lack in the triage phase of in-depth investigations and even of Covid positive / negative test “which, according to the Cga,” does not allow us to consider satisfied, at the current stage of development of anti Covid vaccines and scientific evidence, the condition, set by the Constitutional Court, of legitimacy of a mandatory vaccine only if, among other things, it is expected that it will not negatively affect the state of health of the person who is obliged, except for those consequences ‘which appear normal and, therefore, tolerable’ “.

The Cga continues: “It is, therefore, to be doubted whether drugs against which reports of such side effects are being collected satisfy the constitutional parameter referred to”, that is, Article 32 of the Constitution. And, among the side effects, according to the Council of administrative justice, “obviously also serious pathologies, such as to compromise, in some cases irreversibly, the state of health of the vaccinated subject, causing disability or, in the most unfortunate cases, death”

In the order it is noted: “It is true that serious reactions constitute a minimal part of the adverse events reported overall; but the criterion set by the Constitutional Court in terms of compulsory health treatment does not seem to leave room for a quantitative assessment, excluding the legitimacy the imposition of mandatory vaccination using preparations whose effects on the health of the vaccinated exceed the threshold of normal tolerability, which does not seem to leave room for the admission of serious and fatal adverse events, provided they are few in relation to the vaccinated population, a criterion that moreover, it would imply delicate ethical profiles (for example, who is responsible for identifying the percentage of ‘expendable’ citizens) “.