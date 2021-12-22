Appeal of scientists to Biden, reduce the risks of nuclear weapons – Research & Institutions

Change the rules on the use of nuclear weapons, slow down the arms race, declare that the United States will not use nuclear weapons first, change the president’s powers to order the use of nuclear weapons and reduce the number of weapons to a thousand strategic nuclear weapons deployed: this is the appeal to the president of the United States, Joe Biden, signed by 700 scientists and engineers. Among the signatures there are those of 21 Nobel Prize winners, including the Italian Giorgio Parisi. The occasion is the update of the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) which establishes the role of nuclear weapons in the US defense strategy.

Calling themselves “scientists and engineers seriously concerned about the risks posed by nuclear weapons”, the 700 signatories of the letter turn to Biden noting that “the ongoing Nuclear Posture Review is an opportunity for you to reduce the risk of nuclear war by reducing the ‘US nuclear arsenal and its role in US security and by changing the policies governing its use “.

Scientists therefore note that “this is a crucial moment”, in which “the United States must slow down the renewed nuclear arms race with Russia and China” and “must also demonstrate that it is fulfilling its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Nuclear (NPT) to take steps towards disarmament “.

Biden is therefore invited to include three passages in the Nuclear Posture Review. The first states that “the United States will not be the first to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances, and would consider the use of nuclear weapons only in response to a nuclear attack against them or their allies.”

In the second point, the scientists ask Biden “to modify the process for ordering the use of nuclear weapons, to require one or more officials to agree with a presidential order before it is carried out. This – they note – to avoid a possible future president who is unstable or ordering a reckless attack. ”

The third point, finally, the signatories of the appeal invite Biden to “reduce the arsenal to less than 1,000 deployed missile warheads and bombers”. This, they point out, could increase the national security of the United States and slow down the dizzying nuclear arms race with Russia and China.