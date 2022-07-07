Appeal of veterans of the Communist Party of Spain – Other views
We live in Eastern Europe, in Ukraine, a situation of war that urgently needs to be stopped and that should never have started. These events have tragic consequences, serious dangers and repercussions throughout the world and have been a pretext, moreover, for a new anti-communist campaign based on gross falsifications by those who have been complicit in the policy of interference and aggression that is at the origin of the grave situation in Europe and the world.
From our class sense, we oppose the political forces that govern Capitalist Russia and its economic groups.
It is necessary to stop the war by recovering the Helsinki agreements and the Paris Conference to achieve Shared Security.
A reissue of the “cold war” is intended by the US and NATO, the increase in spending on weapons and there is no will to move towards the prohibition and ecological destruction of the entire nuclear arsenal.
Failure to comply with the Charter of the United Nations in relation to its Chapter VII referring to the use of force by States is reiterated.
There is no effective response from the most developed countries to achieve the Millennium Goals. Inequality, unemployment, and the lack of the most basic resources to guarantee a decent life for a very important part of humanity are growing. There is no response from the European elites to defend public services with quality and efficiency. The most industrialized countries systematically fail to comply with the commitments to curb climate change and the increase in the planet’s temperature. The increasing loss of biodiversity and the total liberalization of trade and wild animals threaten us with new pandemics.
Our basic objectives of PEACE, FREEDOM, SOCIAL JUSTICE AND EQUALITY, are threatened by an exponential growth of extreme right-wing forces in their various meanings. In our country, a right and extreme right ready to impose a centralized, oligarchic, antisocial, xenophobic, misogynistic model of the state, longing for the Franco dictatorship, which specifies the coordinated plan of the PP and Vox to wear down the PSOE- UP and prevent the actions and legislative development necessary to move towards a social model.
In this threatening context, it is essential that the political forces of the left, in the State and in the nationalities of Spain, address with all energy its strengthening and its cohesion.
WE CALL:
To hold a Congress of the PCE that, from respect for the different visions and proposals about reality and the consequent possible programmatic alternatives and new direction, work to achieve the necessary syntheses to achieve a Congress of MAXIMUM UNITY.
A Congress that responds to the imperialist offensive, to the concerns of working people, to the challenges of feminism, pacifism and climate change.
That it advance in proposals of political and social convergence to prevent the advance of the right and extreme right.
May it become an effective instrument for workers in their daily struggles to obtain decent wages and pensions, quality public services and progressive taxation.
We understand that the moment demands sufficient intelligence and fraternity from the communists to achieve that UNITY.
July 1, 2022
* Signatories:
Felipe Alcaraz, Andalusia
Antonio Romero, Andalusia
Julia Hidalgo, Andalusia
Jose Alejandro Avila Sanchez, Castilla la Mancha
Maxi Antequera, Catalonia
Ernesto Caballero, Andalusia
Victoria Calzada Fernandez, Castile and Leon
Yenia Camacho, Madrid
Pilar Dacuña Bermejo, Canary Islands
Suso Diaz, Galicia
Victor Diaz Cardiel, Madrid
Manuel Santiago Garcia Alvarez, Castilla la Mancha
Leon Gutierrez Jimenez, Canary Islands
Manuel Hernandez Garcia, Canary Islands
Manuel Hernandez Gonzalez, Canary Islands
Fernando Ibanez Rubio, Castile and Leon
Salvador Jove, Catalonia
Pedro Marset, Murcia
Willy Meyer, Madrid
Agustin Millares Cantero, Canary Islands
Albert Miralles Güell, Catalonia
Toni Montserrat, Catalonia
Joan Francesc Pascual, Catalonia
Manuel Pena Rey, Galicia
Justino Salas Crespo, Castile and Leon
Rosa Sandoval Garcia, Castile and Leon
Teresa Maria del Carmen Suarez Gutierrez, Canary Islands
Angel Villa Prieto, Castile and Leon
Dionisio Vacas Cosmo, Valencian Country
Joaquin Masmano Palmer, Valencian Country