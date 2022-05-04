Appeal rules against Casellas in false statement case

The Court of Appeals confirmed on April 29 a sentence issued by the Court of First Instance of Bayamón in February 2014 against Paul Casellascharged with a less serious charge of making a false statement about a crime.

The sentence imposed at that time against Casellas was 90 days in jail and a fine of $100.

The panel made up of appellate judges Olga Birriel Cardona, Abelardo Bermúdez Torres and Melissa Pagán Osorio who “We agree with the TPI (Tribunal of First Instance) in that the Public Ministry managed to present satisfactory and sufficient evidence that established, beyond a reasonable doubt, the guilt of the appellant in the charge for which he was convicted.”

In his vote of agreement, Judge Bermúdez Torres held that “The evidence demonstrated beyond any reasonable doubt that Casellas Toro knew of the falsity of his allegations. It was he himself who falsely reported having been a victim of the crime of carjacking in which, presumably, his motor vehicle, two firearms, among other belongings, were stolen. The element that the information was directed to persons or officials with legal authority to carry out criminal investigations was also proven. Casellas Toro provided the information about the alleged carjacking to several law enforcement officers with investigative authority. The alleged error was not made either..

Last January, the second trial against Casellas for the murder of his wife Carmen Paredesremained paralyzed until the Court of Appeals does not resolve a writ of certiorari filed by the Public Ministry in which they demand that there be a unanimous verdict for him to be acquitted of the charges.

Casellas Toro’s defense seeks that his client not apply a decision of the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico in the Pueblo v. Rye that requires unanimity both to find someone guilty of a crime and to acquit him. At the First Instance level, the defense prevailed in its argument.

The insurance broker has been free under electronic supervision since August 21, 2020, when he posted a $2 million bond after the Court of Appeals applied a retroactive order on the unanimous verdict in criminal cases.

The jury of the first trial against Casellas Toro, made up of six men and six women, had a verdict of 11-1.