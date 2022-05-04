Appeal to Alexandria for filariasis prophylaxis and leishmaniasis prevention

ALEXANDRIA – The Municipality of Alessandria, through the Animal Welfare Officeappeals to dog owners to remind them of contact your trusted veterinarians And proceed with the prophylaxis of filariasis and to prevention of leishmaniasis. THE residents in the Municipality of Alexandria in financial difficulties, they can contact the Veterinary Clinic at the “Dina Bellotti” Botanical Garden in via Monteverde 24 in Alessandria, which provides for free.

In the hot season, not only mosquitoes but also other insects that bite animals and humans begin their vital period, in which they grow and feed to prepare for a new reproduction. From April to November, in addition to protecting dogs from fleas and ticks, owners must take care to prevent the attack of other insects that can transmit them two important and very serious diseases: filariasis and leishmaniasis.

There heartworm disease it’s a disease caused by a parasite, transmitted by the bite of the common mosquito. When a mosquito bites a dog with heartworm disease, the larvae are sucked in by the insect and develop within its salivary glands. When the mosquito bites another animal, it infests it. The larvae, once transformed into adult parasites, about twenty centimeters long, live inside the dog’s heart and pulmonary arteries. The heart undergoes progressive damage and the more serious the more late the diagnosis is, up to the death of the dog.

It is therefore absolutely important to resume prophylaxis, which as usual consists in the administration by mouth of a simple chewable tablet per month, from spring to autumn, or in the subcutaneous inoculation, by the veterinarian, of a drug for annual prophylaxis. Prophylaxis, which must be guaranteed from April-May to November, is very effective: it is necessary to administer specific products that kill the larvae before they begin their migration towards the heart.

There canine leishmaniasis it’s a infectious disease caused by protozoa of the genus Leishmania, carried by an insect called “phlebotomus” or “sand flies”, very small (it is about 2-3 mm long). Symptoms in dogs are very varied: skin lesions, anorexia, weight loss, local or generalized lymphadenopathy, splenomegaly, eye lesions, epistaxis, lameness, anemia, renal failure, diarrhea.

There leishmaniasis is a disease that also affects humanshence the particular importance of a thorough fight against this protozoan, to protect public health as well as animal health.

For this disease, prevention is feasible, using specific pesticide repellent products (collars or spot-on) for sand flies or through vaccination.

For leishmaniasis there is no product capable of blocking the action of parasites once they have entered the body: therefore prevention must take place upstream, ensuring that the dog is not stung by sand flies. These tiny insects are now present throughout the Italian territory, with a greater incidence in all coastal regions.

In order to take advantage of the free benefits relating to these two diseases, it is necessary to contact the Animal Welfare office on 0131/515249.

These are all free services provided to the Botanical Garden Outpatient Clinic:

– general and control visit

– heptavalent dog vaccination

– cat trivalent vaccination

– FeLV cat vaccination

– rapid diagnostic tests for Dirofilaria Immitis, Leishmania Infantum (dog) and feline immunodeficiency virus and feline infectious leukemia (FIV – FeLV)

– copro-microscopic examination

– canine filariasis prophylaxis

– prevention and treatment of endo-parasitosis affecting the gastrointestinal system

– symptomatic therapy of diseases affecting the respiratory, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, skeletal muscle, ear infections, dermatitis and dermatosis, superficial eye diseases, superficial wounds, abscesses

– euthanasia

For cats that are visited for the first time and for dogs that still do not have it, the application of microchips is foreseen.