appeared the first cheaters in the multiplayer beta – Nerd4.life

The multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite has been available for a week, but apparently the first ones have already taken the field cheater to undermine the balance of matches.

Net of some criticism of the progression system, the multiplayer of the 343 Industries shooter is generally receiving excellent feedback from the players and already has a large playerbase. However, apparently there are also some “bad apples” in the middle.

As VG247 reports, there have been several reports of unfortunate players who have had to deal with cheaters on social networks. In the video below, for example, we see DougisRaw dealing with a player who “magically” manages to track the movements of his opponents precisely even when they are behind a wall.

ZlepOfficial instead found itself against a user with an almost superhuman precision and reflexes, as well as an x-ray view to see behind cover. In short, a possible user of aimbot.

Reddit user KanoxHD also posted a video of a gamer apparently using aimbot.



Cheating is a plague that unfortunately affects most online multiplayer games, not just shooters. In a video released last month, 343 Industries talked about cheaters and how “when you make a competitive game and it’s on PC you need anti-cheat”. So the hope is that in a short time the developers will be able to implement effective countermeasures that limit the spread of the problem.

Staying on the subject, the Fracture Tenrai event of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta begins today, with samurai armor and other bonuses up for grabs.