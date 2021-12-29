Apple, 180 thousand dollars award to engineers to prevent them from going to Meta

Listen to the audio version of the article

Apple has issued unusual and significant stock bonuses to some engineers in an attempt to keep them in the company and prevent them from switching to other big techs like Meta. Last week, Cupertino informed some engineers specializing in the design of silicon parts, hardware and software of the out-of-cycle bonuses. The shares mature over four years, providing an incentive to stay with the iPhone maker. Surprise bonuses range from around $ 50,000 to as much as $ 180,000. The program has not been made public but, according to Bloomberg, comes as a reward for high performance in the company.

One hundred engineers lost a few months

Apple does not comment, but it is clear that behind this move there is a strategy to keep the best minds of Silicon Valley by preventing the risk of them passing to the competition. Meta has hired around 100 engineers from Apple in the past few months, but it hasn’t been a one-way street – Apple has also attracted Meta’s key employees. The two companies are set to become fierce rivals in the field of augmented and virtual reality headsets and smartwatches, considering that both are planning major hardware releases over the next two years.

Award to 20% of engineers

Bonuses are not part of Apple’s regular salary agreements which include a base salary, stock, and cash bonus. Apple sometimes awards additional bonuses to employees, but the size of the latest donations are atypical and surprisingly timely, Bloomberg writes. The award went to 20% of the engineers’ audience. The bonus program angered professionals who did not perceive it that the selection process was arbitrary. The value of some of the bonuses matched the annual stock grant given to some managers. Not to mention that the value of premiums is bound to rise if Apple’s stock price continues to rise. Shares are up 36% this year, bringing the company’s market capitalization to nearly $ 3 trillion.

Artificial intelligence hunting ground

Meta, meanwhile, has stepped up efforts to steal engineering talent from Apple’s augmented reality, artificial intelligence, software, and hardware engineering divisions. The social media giant that controls Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has waved significant salary increases under their noses as it adjusts the focus on hardware and the so-called metaverse. A talent drain has hit other areas as well, including Apple’s self-driving car team. The company needs to maintain its engineering prowess as it works on several next-generation devices, including the car, earphones, and future versions of the iPhone. At the same time, rumors of an imminent return to the office have shaken many employees, leading to exits. Although the company has delayed the deadline for the return in the presence of the staff, it is the one that among the tech giants appears most favorable to working on site.