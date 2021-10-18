Apple, a fake Unleashed YouTube live was a Bitcoin scam

Apple’s events are particularly popular and have been available for viewing on YouTube for some time now. In this context, some “headaches” of no small importance are occurring. In fact, apparently someone created it a fake live linked to the “Unleashed” event of 18 October 2021, which later turned out to be a crypto scam.

In particular, according to what was reported by 9to5Mac, the attackers started a transmission, obviously unofficial, on the well-known platform owned by Google, trying to make the unfortunate users believe that it was the official Apple live streaming. According to the source, there are not a few who have connected to the channel: reference is made to tens of thousands of spectators. This is also due to the fact that, apparently, the bad guys started everything even before Apple started with the official direct.

Clearly, the interest around the “Unleashed” event of the Cupertino company was a lot, so you understand that the numbers quoted by 9to5Mac are probable, although the “replica” of the live broadcast is obviously “disappeared” from YouTube. In any case, as you can see in the screenshot at the bottom of the news, at some point they even appeared on the screen of invitations to send Bitcoin and Ethereum to receive “extra” cryptocurrencies. Obviously, it was a scam.

In conclusion, be very careful to channels that broadcast direct of this type. In any case, we remind you that Tim Cook’s company usually broadcast its events through Apple’s official YouTube channel, which has over 15 million subscribers and the “verified”. In short, paying a little attention it is clearly possible to immediately understand if there is “something wrong”.