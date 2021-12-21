Apple, a “giant iPad” to recover the US market?

According to the tech reporter Mark Gurman, a giant iPad could be the key to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to enter families’ homes.

Gurman pointed out that the company led by Tim Cook It “struggled” in the domestic market and lagged behind rival companies such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) e Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Apple captured just 5% of the smart speaker market, according to data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, which Gurman cited in his latest newsletter.

Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, accounts for 69% of sales, while Google for 25%.

“Apple is missing a home hub, a device with a screen, which makes recovery even more difficult,” Gurman wrote.

The way forward could be that of a “giant iPad”, noted the analyst after testing the new Echo Show 15 from Amazon and Facebook Portal. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

Gurman said Apple could make a device “far better” than its rivals; Apple’s future device could eliminate the flaws it found in the Echo, such as poor camera, thickness, slowness and limited software.

“Turning the iPad into a home device won’t be as difficult as inventing the original iPhone; Apple already has an idea of ​​what most of the components will be, ”Gurman said.

The device envisioned by Gurman would extend the iPad to 15 inches, should have more powerful speakers and have cameras with support for landscape orientation.

“Plug in a rear power outlet and wall mount and you have the Apple version of the Echo Show.”

However, Gurman warns of two important factors: the first is that this device would be expensive, given that the 12-inch iPad Pro starts at $ 1,100 (in comparison, the Echo Show 15 is priced at just $ 250). ; the second is that Siri still needs work to be able to properly understand users and perform other actions.

“A high price and a weak voice assistant won’t make Apple the king of smart home devices, but moving in that direction could be the start of a real presence,” concluded Gurman.

Apple stopped production of the original HomePod speaker this year to focus on the HomePod mini, which was well received by the market; the original HomePod was selling for the significant price of $ 349.

Apple shares ended Friday’s regular session down 0.65% to $ 171.14 but gained 0.44% in the after-hours session.

