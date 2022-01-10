Apple accused by Google of “bullying” Android users through iMessage

Google accused Apple to “bully” users Android through the app iMessage (“Messages” in Italian). Messages sent from Android devices are marked differently than messages sent from iPhone: the former, in fact, are colored green, while the latter are colored blue. In addition, the wording appears clearly at the top of the chat “SMS”/“IMessage” depending on the service used, and for iMessage further details are available on the “Status” of the message as “Bed” or “Delivered”.

These differences would have fueled bullying among American teenagers, leading to discriminate against those who appear in chats with one “Green bubble” rather than with one “Blue bubble”. The phenomenon was first denounced by the Senior Vice President of Android Hiroshi Lockheimer, who wrote on Twitter: “Apple’s iMessage lock is a documented strategy. Use the peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell products is unfair to a company that has humanity and fairness as key parts of its marketing. Today there are standards exist to solve this problem “.

Lockheimer’s comment comes in reaction to an article in the Wall Street Journal in which the predominance of the iPhone among adolescents is noted; in general, younger Android users would feel some social pressure in being somehow “branded” when they send an SMS. Indeed, Apple’s messaging platform offers Android users a poor experience by resorting to Archaic SMS instead of the RCS standard.

The RCS standard would make it possible to share multimedia content of superior quality, in addition to the integration of read receipts, oftyping indicator, from the localization functionality, from the VoIP functionality, from the video calls and much more.

We wait to see how (and if) Apple will intervene to resolve this problem.