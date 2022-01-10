Tech

Apple accused by Google of “bullying” Android users through iMessage

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

Google accused Apple to “bully” users Android through the app iMessage (“Messages” in Italian). Messages sent from Android devices are marked differently than messages sent from iPhone: the former, in fact, are colored green, while the latter are colored blue. In addition, the wording appears clearly at the top of the chat “SMS”/“IMessage” depending on the service used, and for iMessage further details are available on the “Status” of the message as “Bed” or “Delivered”.

WWDC 2021

These differences would have fueled bullying among American teenagers, leading to discriminate against those who appear in chats with one “Green bubble” rather than with one “Blue bubble”. The phenomenon was first denounced by the Senior Vice President of Android Hiroshi Lockheimer, who wrote on Twitter: “Apple’s iMessage lock is a documented strategy. Use the peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell products is unfair to a company that has humanity and fairness as key parts of its marketing. Today there are standards exist to solve this problem “.

Lockheimer’s comment comes in reaction to an article in the Wall Street Journal in which the predominance of the iPhone among adolescents is noted; in general, younger Android users would feel some social pressure in being somehow “branded” when they send an SMS. Indeed, Apple’s messaging platform offers Android users a poor experience by resorting to Archaic SMS instead of the RCS standard.

Difference iMessage and SMS / MMSDifference iMessage and SMS / MMS

The RCS standard would make it possible to share multimedia content of superior quality, in addition to the integration of read receipts, oftyping indicator, from the localization functionality, from the VoIP functionality, from the video calls and much more.

We wait to see how (and if) Apple will intervene to resolve this problem.

The third generation Apple AirPods are available on Amazon for almost 20.00 euros less than the list price. Click here and take advantage of the offer now!

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Euronics inaugurates 2022 with many new offers

7 days ago

Ducati Streetfighter V2 and V4SP: data, photos and prices – News

November 11, 2021

OnePlus 10 Pro anticipates the trend of 2022: fish-eye on smartphones. The first shots

3 days ago

Alfa Romeo, even with the electric four-leaf clover sports cars

November 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button