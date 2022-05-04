Apple accuses some ex-engineers of stealing their secrets

Share

Apple sues the startup Rivos for theft of confidential information through former engineers who were recruited for this purpose.

Go demand the one that is released in the last hours. Thanks to the DocketAlarm site, it is known that Apple has sued a startup called Rivos for stealing secret information through a hiring process. Former Apple engineers, who were in the right place, “moved” into the small company. Sounds like a similar case to you? This Forbes article brings together what an employee does when he leaves a company.

Apple sues Rivos, a little-known startup that has broken the law

This small company is dedicated to hiring engineers who reside or have worked in Silicon Valley companies. His intentionsas Apple has been able to verify, is build similar chips to compete with those of Cupertino. What is wrong here is that they do it with secret and proprietary information from Apple. This event has been going on for about a year. the movement of employees began in June 2021. The procedure was simple, locating Apple employees with sensitive information about their chip designs.

Before executing and launching the demand, those from Cupertino made sure to send a letter explaining their own confidentiality agreements to which the company’s former employees were subject. Rivos did not reply to this letter. Which led, after noticing, to accuse those employees “hunted by Rivos” of stealing huge amounts of information between precise chip specifications and design files.

Former Apple engineers “managed” to steal the information

In the files of the lawsuit it is quoted verbatim that “some (ex-engineers) used several USB storage drives to download the material”. The cynicism was such that they used AirDrop to transfer the files to their devices. They also used his personal cloud, iCloud, to continue the information theft.

According to Apple, They detected a former engineer who made a total copy through Time Machine on a personal external drive. The most convincing thing about this matter is that the names of two former engineers who worked in the team dedicated to chips and who were found to have joined Rivos during the fall of 2021 appear.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to prevent disclosure to more companies of the competition, retrieve most of the information and what scope finally has this tricky work of information theft.

Related topics: Manzana

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!