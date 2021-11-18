Apple announces a self-service repair program, starting with iPhone 13 and 12 – Nerd4.life

In a decidedly surprising move, Apple announced the launch of a new one self service repair program, starting from iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, which will allow users a certain degree of repair of the devices also relying on an official spare parts service.

It’s a notable change from Apple’s classic policy, which has always made sure to prevent users from getting their hands on internal components of its products, rather by organizing a rather widespread assistance service but avoiding artisanal solutions.

We do not yet know exactly how the system will work nor the degree of difficulty and depth of the interventions that will be carried out by users, we imagine signing a sort of liability agreement in case of damage during the procedure. In any case, the whole thing will be supported by a official spare parts sales service, managed directly by Apple.

“Allowing more free access to Apple parts gives our users even more choice in case a repair is needed.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, camera detail

Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of repair locations with access to official Apple components, including tools and procedure guidance, and now we intend to provide an option for those who want to complete their own. repairs “.

The first phase of this program will cover iPhone, as regards the most common and most likely to need repair parts, such as the display, battery and camera. However, as of the 2022, the program will be extended to other products such as new Macs with M1 chips, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac and others.

The self-service repair program will be facilitated by the launch of the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store, an online store that will allow you to shop beyond 200 parts and tools to complete the repair on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Apple also notes that the program is intended to “technicians individuals with knowledge and experience in electronic device repair “, encouraging” the vast majority of users “to turn to professional service centers instead. In any case, the program will begin in early 2022 in the US and other countries over the course of year.

On this occasion, we refer you to the iPhone 13 Pro review published on these pages.