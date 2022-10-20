Apple Announces Apple Fitness + Artist Spotlight Series Featuring Taylor Swift

Apple has announced that Taylor Swift will launch a new Apple Fitness + Artist Spotlight series with new music from her album “Midnights,” which will be released on October 21.

The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist, and every Monday for three weeks, new workouts featuring music by Taylor Swift will appear across all workout types, including Core, Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Rowing, Strength, Treadmill and Yoga. .

To celebrate the theme of “Midnights,” the first three workouts will feature special themed lighting, and Fitness+ trainers will highlight the performer in “fun and creative ways,” Apple says. In a treadmill workout, the first letter of each coaching tip from Fitness+ trainer Scott Carvin will combine to spell “SWIFTIE.” In a HIIT workout, Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia will lead users through 13-second intervals to lean into Swift’s affinity for the number 13.

#Midnights is almost yours! Until then, tap on replies with an emoji for your favorite @taylorswift13 album. ⬇️ 🪞 Taylor Swift

🙀 Fearless

🗣 Speak now

🔴 Red

🗓 1989

🐍 reputation

💘 Lover

🪵 folklore

🍂 always CC : @taylornation13 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) October 20, 2022

Starting October 24, Apple Fitness+ will be available to iPhone users, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch, for the first time.

Follow @TheApplePost on Twitter for the latest coverage and analysis on all things Apple. Read the latest stories of the day and stay up to date with the latest Apple news, iPhone leaks and Mac rumors with the theapplepost.com app – available on the App Store.