Apple, Apple, Apple and Apple

Apple was the premium smartphone manufacturer that sold the most units in all regions of the world in 2021.

We recently told you that the research company Counterpoint Research published a list of the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world in 2021, of which 7 were iPhone and only 3 were Android.

Well, now the analysts of this medium have published a new report with global data on sales of premium terminals in 2021which comes to confirm the absolute dominance of Apple in this segment in all regions of the world.

Apple continues to dominate the global smartphone market with a great advantage over its competitors

According to this report, Apple dominated the global smartphone market in 2021 with a market share of 60%, which represents an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. It is the first time that the Cupertino company has reached this level of sales since 2017 and it is all thanks to the arrival of 5G to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 seriessomething that has further boosted sales of Apple smartphones.

Apple Could Have Made Over $6 Billion By Eliminating Chargers And Headphones

Second place in this ranking is held by Samsung with a market share of 17%, 3% less than the previous year. In this case, according to analysts at Counterpoint Research, the sales of the Korean manufacturer in the premium segment they focused on the Galaxy S21 series and its third generation of folding terminalsthe Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which were presented in the second half of 2021 and which had a fairly good level of sales in regions such as South Korea, North America and Western Europe.

However, Samsung’s sales volume was reduced due to the absence of new terminals within the Note range and the Galaxy FE range and, of course, due to the shortage of chips that affected the supply of the Korean firm.

The third step of this ranking is occupied by the Chinese manufacturer Huawei with a market share of 6%, which represents a decrease of 7% compared to the previous year and fourth place goes to Xiaomi, with a market share of 5%, 2% more than in 2020.

In addition, as you can see in the image that we leave you on these lines, Apple was the manufacturer that sold the most premium smartphones in all regions of the worldincluding China, where it reached its highest market share to date in the last quarter of 2021. In second place in this classification with the 5 brands that sold the most premium terminals in 2021, we find Samsung again, which occupied this position in all regions except China and Indiain which Huawei and OnePlus respectively held this position.

Finally, at the global level, premium smartphone sales grew 24% year-on-year in 2021thus reaching its highest share to date in global sales of smart terminals, 27%.

