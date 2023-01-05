Apple Arcade comes with new games and updates

In 2023, the company hopes to bring more fun and games, so they released some new Arcade Originals this month, including a new game from the creator behind the Pokémon RPG series and a new experience from the developers of the #1 interactive storytelling game. on iPhone.

Arcade Originals

This Friday, the next installment of the #1 interactive storytelling game on iOS comes exclusively to Apple Arcade with Episode XOXO. The new game brings the romance and drama of Episode: Choose Your Story to Arcade subscribers while delivering a premium, curated and streamlined Episode experience.

episode XOXO (Pocket Gems) – Developed by Pocket Gems’ Episode Interactive Studio, Episode XOXO is an interactive storytelling game featuring an ever-growing collection of stories where players choose their own destiny, living their stories with love, romance, adventure, and drama. .

You would also like to read:







On January 13, Illustrated joins other great games of puzzles in Arcade, including Stitch, Patterned, Tetris Beat and more. This beautiful title features creative gameplay that combines puzzles and word games, each paired with the story of the artist behind his work.

Illustrated (Border Leap): Illustrated immerses players in beautiful illustrations and the stories behind them. Featuring creative gameplay that combines puzzles and word games, each begins with an illustration rendered as an initial concept sketch, along with the hidden words of the artist’s story behind his artwork. With each piece placed correctly, the illustration comes alive with color as the words of the story are slowly revealed.

Get ready! We are delighted to introduce Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! on January 20, from GAME FREAK inc., the creator of the Pokémon RPG series. Jockey Pocket Card: Keep Going! is a dizzying mix of solitaire and horse racing

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! (GAME FREAK inc.) – Pocket Card Jockey It was originally released to great success on Nintendo 3DS, and while the basic rules are the same, the racing segments have been reborn in glorious 3D. Players will work their way to victory by removing sequentially numbered cards in quick succession. The more cards you clear, the better your horse’s mood will be, which in turn helps them fuel up during races.

Finally, on January 27, jump into another great puzzle game that harnesses player creativity: Squiggle Drop. It is a clever physics-based puzzle game in which players solve puzzles and clear obstacles by drawing a single shape.

You would also like to read:







Squiggle Drop (Noodlecake) – Squiggle Drop is a puzzle game that uses creativity and imagination to solve charming puzzles of physics drawing a single shape. Players can complete over 100 puzzles, each with multiple and often surprising solutions, and earn rewards to build their own Squiggletown. Unlock buildings, cosmetics, and various upgrades as players expand their own personal city.

New content updates

Throughout the month, we also have exciting new updates for existing fan-favorite games in the catalog: Angry Birds Reloaded will receive a makeover with a sci-fi theme; Grindstone is getting new biomes and more levels; Jetpack Joyride 2 players can look forward to new story levels; and Skate City is adding Pro Skate mode to an existing city.

Other Games Getting Fun New Content Too this month include LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, Zookeeper World, WHAT THE GOLF?, Subway Surfers Tag, Warped Kart Racers and more.