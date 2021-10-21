Apple Beats Fit Pro: spotted on Kim Kardashian?

News

The new earphones Apple’s Beats Fit Pro have been spotted on Kim Kardashian. After the Apple “Unleashed” event and the announcement of the AirPods 3, 9to5Mac discovered a brand new branded product Beats, the Fit Pro, are close to making their debut on a global scale.

Beats Fit Pro: what do we know today?

These will be TWS headphones similar to the Beats Studio Buds released a few months ago, but will be designed exclusively for iOS users and will be released during the week of November 1st.

While we have already shown what the aesthetics of these earphones will look like, the star Kim Kardashian was spotted yesterday wearing the new Bets Fit Pro Bluetooth headphones.

As shared by Just Jared in history, “Kim Kardashian wears black leather and the latest dress while running errands“, But one thing that went unnoticed on the blog was the wearable in the celebrity ear. The Fit Pros were spotted live in pink. Specifically, the US newspapers only mentioned this:

The 40-year-old reality star and founder of SKIMS went out to attend some meetings and run some errands on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 19) in Los Angeles.

With this report, we know that Kim has been using the Beats Fit Pro for at least a couple of days. Not only that, but My Smart Price was also able to get a live product photo, as you can see below.

Beats Fit Pro

This isn’t the first time Beats has sent its unreleased products to celebrities. With the Studio Buds model, LeBron James and many other American stars have been spotted wearing Beats’ first wireless earbuds with ANC.

Just like “remind me”, the Beats Fit Pro will offer up to six hours of battery life with ANC or Transparency Mode active, otherwise seven hours with Adaptive EQ. In combination with the charging case, the new earphones will guarantee 27-30 hours of battery life. They will be equipped with Bluetooth Class 1 and a built-in accelerometer to identify and reduce external noise with active microphones.

Another thing that will distinguish these wireless earbuds from Beats Studio Buds is the insertion of the chip H1 from Apple for quick pairing with apple devices. Of course, it will also have the function Hey Siri.

