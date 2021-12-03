Apple Beats Solo Pro headphones are now half the price

If you are not the type of in-ear headphones and prefer the dear old ones overhead headphones, then you probably know the Beats Solo Pro, one of the best models of on-ear headphones produced by the rapper’s company Dr. Dre, which since 2014 is part of Apple (bought it for good 3 billion dollars, there will be a reason).









Beats Solo Pro Wireless are a definite product premium, both for the materials used and for the integrated technology, largely inherited from Apple headphones. These are headphones that are aimed primarily at an audience of music lovers, looking for a high fidelity reproduction of songs, perhaps played by an Android smartphone, with which they pair without major problems. A product that we would like to recommend to everyone, if it weren’t very expensive. We recommend it now, in fact, because it is in huge discount on Amazon and takes home for about half the list price.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: technical characteristics

The Beats Solo Pro Wireless are overhead wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) but, since there are no rubber pads that plug the ear canal, those who use them must expect some noise to pass by anyway.

In any case, there is the transparency mode which allows you to listen to what is happening in the surrounding environment without taking the headphones off your head. Everything is managed by the chip Apple H1, the same used in the Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Apple’s imprint can also be seen in the charging cable Lightning. The connection to the music source, or to the phone, is via Bluetooth 5.0.

Really high theautonomy: 22 hours with the ANC on, 40 hours with the ANC off and recharging 3 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: the Amazon offer

The list price of Apple Beats Solo Pro Wireless is from premium product: € 299.95. Currently they are only found on Amazon, because they are not available on the official Beats website: there are the Beats Solo Wireless, which cost less, and the Beats Studio Wireless, which cost more.

Beats Solo Pro is in the middle, but with the current offer up Amazon becomes the cheapest model of all: 159 euros (-140 euros, 47%).

Apple Beats Solo Pro Wireless – Active Noise Canceling On-Ear Headphones