Apple blocks its engineers: bonus up to $ 180,000 for not switching to Meta (formerly Facebook)

Apple ready to ” retain ” all its employees who for one reason or another would like to switch to Meta. A extra bonus in the form of ” stocks ” and not of money but which will vary between 50 and 180 thousand dollars and which is considered as a form of recognition for the work done but above all for that still to be done for Apple. The dispute between employees in recent months is increasingly high among tech companies. Meta di Zuckerberg has not only changed its name but also its way of operating and in the coming months and years it intends to increase the number of its employees, especially now that it intends to literally immerse itself in the Metaverse.

Apple allocates up to $ 180,000 to ” keep ” its employees

According to Bloomberg, Tim Cook, would have established a threshold between 50 and 180 thousand dollars to be proposed to his engineers in case of departure towards Meta. A buffer solution given that for some time now hundreds of Apple engineers have already migrated to Meta threatening the potential of Apple for the future and above all the integrity of the Cupertino innovations that could be transferred to Menlo Park in favor of Meta.

Hence the need to run for cover and allocate extra ” stock ” to retain the loyalists at Apple. There are above all technicians specialized in the design of processors but also of other hardware as well as software. And Tim Cook’s decision left even the engineers themselves surprised because they are not the classic packages that Apple allocates in addition to the base salary, the shares and a cash bonus.

Clearly, the controversies among the other Apple employees also immediately started who have not received any kind of extra bonus. Above all because in this case the fidelity bonus in “ stock ” could grow and not just in the future given the projections on the future of Apple but also given the past with the company that in the last year alone has seen the value of its 36% stock with a market capitalization of nearly $ 3 billion.