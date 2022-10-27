Apple breaks profit and income records due to the pull of the iPhone and the Mac | Economy

Apple weathers the cooling of the world economy better than the other technology giants. The firm led by Tim Cook closed its 2022 financial year with an annual profit of 99,801 million dollars (a little more than 100,000 million euros at current exchange rates), 5.4% more than the previous year and the highest figure ever reached by a private company. Revenue also set a new record for the company, growing 7.8% to $394.328 million, the company said.

Even in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, from July to September, Apple maintained its growth. It raised its sales by 8.1%, to 90,146 million, although its profit only improved by 0.8%, to 20,721 million.

Following the release of the accounts, Apple shares have been volatile in after-hours trading, although declines seemed to prevail.

iPhone Flip

The iPhone, its flagship product, benefits from its strong brand image and customer loyalty. In the fourth quarter of the year, only one week of the iPhone 14 is included, but the impression is that the company has managed to raise prices with its new launches without affecting sales. The iPhone generated 42.626 million revenues in the quarter, 9.7% more than a year ago and still slightly less than what analysts expected.

Mac sales have been very strong, up 25% to $25.508 million, while iPad sales hit again, falling 13% to $7.174 million. Analysts also see Apple Watch and AirPods threatened by the cooling of consumption, but the line that includes them has grown by 9.8%, to 9,650 million. Where the greatest slowdown is seen is in services, including the App Store and Apple Music, which grew by only 5% in the quarter, to 19,188 million.

“This quarter’s results reflect Apple’s commitment to our customers, to the pursuit of innovation, and to leaving the world better than we found it,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. in which he ensures that the company faces the Christmas season with the most powerful product line in its history.

“Our record September quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to execute effectively despite a difficult and volatile macroeconomic backdrop,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer. “We have continued to invest in our long-term growth plans, generating more than $24 billion in operating cash flow and returning more than $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter,” he added in the statement.

While Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, Amazon and, above all, Meta (Facebook) have disappointed with their accounts, Apple has beaten analysts’ expectations in profit.

