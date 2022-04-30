Apple breaks records again with its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2022

Share

Apple continues to grow financially and breaks records again with the results of the second fiscal quarter of 2022.

When quarter after quarter you break income records, what you do may lose value, and that is what is happening to Apple. The company has announced the financial results of its fiscal second quarter of 2022 and again they are the best that the company has never had in a Q2, surpassing its own and analysts’ estimates.

This second fiscal quarter of 2022 corresponds to the months of January, February and March, the quarter following the most important of the company. Apple has reported some revenue of $97.3 billionwhich represents an increase of 9% compared to the same quarter of 2021. This represents a total profit of 25,000 million dollars.

This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world. Tim Cook

Apple still making money despite everything

We are in a difficult time, with supply crisis of many materials that can affect technology companies during. However, it seems that Apple has been able to “weather the storm” and has hardly been affected. Only the iPad has fallen in sales, and Apple has said that it is precisely due to this lack of components, which has meant that they cannot manufacture as many as they wanted.

For some time Apple no longer reports unit sales of any of its products, but rather reveals a breakdown of revenue for each category. Here is the revenue data for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 for each product category:

iPhone : 50,570 million dollars (growth of 5.5% compared to 47,900 million in the previous quarter)

: 50,570 million dollars (growth of 5.5% compared to 47,900 million in the previous quarter) Mac : $10.43 billion (14.3% growth vs. $7.8 billion in the prior year quarter)

: $10.43 billion (14.3% growth vs. $7.8 billion in the prior year quarter) iPad : $7.65 billion (down 2.2% from $9.1 billion in the prior year quarter)

: $7.65 billion (down 2.2% from $9.1 billion in the prior year quarter) wearables : $8.82 billion (12.2% growth vs. $7.8 billion in the prior year quarter)

: $8.82 billion (12.2% growth vs. $7.8 billion in the prior year quarter) Services: $19.82 billion (17.2% growth vs. $16.9 billion in the prior year quarter)

Continued strong customer demand for our products helped us reach an all-time high for our installed base of active devices. Luca Master

Apple keeps showing like a solid company with continued quarter-over-quarter growth. The iPhone 13 have been the best-selling models in years and everything indicates that the changes in the iPhone 14 will improve these figures. And that’s not to mention the new Macs that Apple is preparing, the company seems stronger than ever.

Related topics: Manzana

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!