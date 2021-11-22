Apple Car coming, there will be two versions

Apple is working not on one but on two types of vehicles, with the variant that does not require any human intervention, already widely foreseen, to which is added a second one with limited autonomous driving capabilities.

We go back to talking about the Apple Car, but in rather different strategic terms from the past, so much so as to bring the quotations of the Cupertino company’s stock to the new historical and symbolic record. As Bloomberg explains, Apple is working not on one but on two types of vehicles, with the variant that requires no human intervention, already widely expected, to which is added a second with limited autonomous driving capabilities. As we know, the development of the Apple Car began way back in 2014, and since then the project has gone through multiple transformations. At one point, there was even talk of an abandonment, with a consequent shift towards the creation of software solutions only.

The Apple Car will drive by itself and will not have the steering wheel – The Cupertino house will then continue on this second path, under the guidance of Kevin Lynch, who joined the team earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Apple has finished basic work on the chip that will power the fully self-driving car. This chip is the most advanced component Apple has ever developed in-house and is essentially made up of neural processors that can handle the artificial intelligence needed for autonomous driving. In parallel, the iPhone company is also developing its own 5G-compatible modem chip internally (it acquired Intel’s modem chip business in 2019). The hope for Apple is to develop a vehicle that can save customers the trouble of driving when they take long journeys. But building a real car will require important partnerships with established companies in the automotive sector. As we know, over the past few months the bitten apple company has been in discussions with multiple manufacturers, considering the possibility of building the vehicle in the United States.

Safety first – Apple wants to design a car without a steering wheel and pedals, with a specially designed interior. The steering wheel could be included to be used only in case of need. The goal is to make a car that is safer than those made by Waymo and Tesla. The car will obviously be electric with the presence of the CCS charging connector. Over the past year, Apple has been testing its autonomous driving system using Lexus SUVs equipped with LiDar scanners and other sensors. In the coming months, it is expected to test the new processor developed internally on Lexus SUVs, along with the new autonomous driving sensors.

It will arrive in 2025 – Apple is expected to launch its self-driving car within four years, with the debut expected around 2025. The release of the car is related to the development of the autonomous driving system. If it is unable to achieve its goals, the house may then decide to delay the launch or, alternatively, sell a less technologically advanced car.

