Apple CarPlay: How to use iOS in your car

As it describes itself: “CarPlay is the smarter, safer way to use iPhone while driving. Receive directions, make calls, message and enjoy your music. All from the dashboard of your car. Also, there are now new categories of apps and custom wallpapers for the CarPlay dashboard.”

We can have all kinds of functions and services but it also allows us to open some car models or we can “transfer” the power to family or friends if we are going to lend the vehicle to someone. Not all iPhone models allow you to open the car with the phone in all cars allow it to be done but it is one of the most interesting features of CarPlay.

What it allows: Features and services

What does Apple CarPlay allow us and what are some of the functions that we can have if we install this option in the car by linking it to the mobile phone? We can use it as a browser, to read messages and calls, to check the calendar or to request songs from the Siri assistant.

We can use the Apple Maps application to go anywhere. Regardless of GPS that your vehicle has, we can use the Maps app where we will receive turn-by-turn voice directions, 3D views or directions that will allow us to find a gas station or get home.

It allows us to listen to voice messages thanks siri or it allows us to make calls from the phone without having to take our hands off the wheel. We can also send audio messages with Siri from iOS and CarPlay or we can ask her to read all received messages to us.

One of the essential options is that we can control the music from the service. We can use Apple Music but also other compatible audio apps thanks to the car’s integrated controls. We can ask Siri to put us a specific album, a song, an album. And there are more than 100,000 radio stations in addition to your songs or lists.

To know what appointments do you have today or know what meetings there when you’re on your way to work is one of the advantages of using Apple CarPlay. The service will tell us what we have to do and at what time. Or we can even join an online meeting while we are in the car and we have to talk.

Applications compatible with the service

Beyond the services or the advantages that CarPlay has, there are many applications that are compatible and what we can use. As they explain from their own website: “CarPlay is compatible with other iPhone music, message and voice apps, and also with Applications from third parties to park, charge electric vehicles or order food at home. In addition, it supports apps from car manufacturers, so you can control other features of your car without leaving CarPlay.

What are some of those apps? Apple Podcasts, Apple Audiobooks, WhatsApp, Spotify, ChargePoint, Plugshare, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Radio FM Spain, Tidal, Waze, YouTube, Amazon Music, Overcast, Audible, VOX, Downcast, Google Maps, Sygic GPS Navigator and Maps, TomTom, Waze…

As you can see, messaging applications, alternative navigation applications to Apple Maps or even apps to listen to audiobooks.

Requirements and compatibility

Can all cars use Apple CarPlay? Can we use it from any mobile phone we have? What are the compatible models?

Compatibility with iPhone models

Apple CarPlay is compatible with most apple brand phones. We cannot use it from Android, you must take it into account. Currently, we can Use it on most Apple smartphones. Of course, not all are compatible with all CarPlay functions. For example, not all iPhones will allow us to open the car with the smartphone.

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 ProMax

iPhone 13

iPhone 13mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 ProMax

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11Pro

iPhone 11 ProMax

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6sPlus

Iphone 6

iPhone 6Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

Iphone 5s

Iphone 5c

iPhone 5

Vehicle Compatibility

In which cars can we use Apple CarPlay? There is more than 600 models that allow you to use this service to have a smart vehicle. From premium brands on the market to popular brands for all users.

Some of the brands that allow Apple CarPlay in their models are Audi, Citroen, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Bentley, Aston Martin, Ford, Fiat, Ferrari, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Mini, Mitsubishi Motors, Peugeot, Opel, Porsche, Renault, Seat, Skoda, Subaru, Suzuki, TATA, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo… To consult all the models that are compatible from any manufacturer, we must go to the web Apple CarPlay compatibility.

In addition, we have to take into account that if we do not have a compatible car but we want to have CarPlay we have the option of doing it by installing a compatible device. We can install equipment from brands such as Alpine, Blaupunkt, Clarion, JVC, Kenwood, Pioneer and Sony.