Apple Cash replaces Discover with Visa, will it reach more countries soon?

Share

Apple Cash will now use the Visa service when creating its digital cards for users.

In case you didn’t know the service, Apple Cash is a virtual debit card, which iPhone and Apple Watch users can use to pay in stores or receive payments. This virtual card had the Discover logobut this seems to have changed.

Users of this payment platform realized that Visa was now the company that signed this cardsomething that could bring big changes to the service and perhaps we can see it in more countries.

Visa instead of Discover: the changes in Apple Cash

It was the Twitter user @Kanjo who saw this change had started since April 19, when he had tried to make a purchase and the system had taken as ‘Visa’ a virtual card that was Discover at the time. Later, on his own website, Kanjo posted screenshots of the terms and conditions of Apple Cash, where the change was already reflected.

Starting this week, Apple had begun to distribute its virtual cards with the Visa brand, but the company has not given an official statement about it. In fact, The reason for the change has not been made officialbut Kanjo has offered some hypotheses about it.

Users believe the change is because Visa offers more security than Discovery when it comes to dealing with fraud. This is because the change coincides just when Visa has launched a new algorithm called ‘enhanced fraud protection’, which will help reduce cases of this crime by 100%.

In addition, it is also believed that this migration is due to Apple wants to launch Apple Cash in more countries. Discover has a very limited coverage of services, while Visa is present in practically the entire world, so it may be an expansion plan. Besides, Discover is not accepted in large chains like Amazon or Walmart, so Apple needs a more universal service.

It may also be an intended change for users, since using Discover can be somewhat expensive for users outside of the United States. For example, if a user tries to buy on Ebay with the digital card, 3% foreign transaction fee is chargedwhile Visa does not have any such charges.

What is known so far is that current Discovery-branded cards will remain so, and they will not migrate until the user creates a new card in the app or turn off the old one and then update it.

Apple plans to take its financial services to other countries, since it must be remembered that in the future the iPhone will be able to receive payments by NFC, and the return apple cash universal it may just be the beginning of the expansion.

Related topics: ApplePay

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!