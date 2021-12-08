Apple close to 3 trillion dollars of capitalization

Listen to the audio version of the article

Apple is one step away from reaching a capitalization of $ 3 trillion, the equivalent of the entire stock market in Germany or the entire British economy.

The Bloomberg agency writes it, underlining that the Cupertino giant just needs a 6% rise in the stock, now at $ 174, to become the first company in the world to go above the threshold of “trillion” dollars. The $ 1 trillion ceiling was reached less than four years ago and the $ 2 trillion cap in 2020, at the end of 12 months that saw shares soar by 80%.

The rise of the Apple stock went hand in hand with the expansion of the company and its brand, today mainly linked to iPhones and a wide range of gadgets and services. Investors, writes Bloomberg, today consider it a “safe haven” in times of pandemic to stake their money, thanks to the significant growth in sales and liquidity.

The stock’s value has grown 22 times in two decades

Since the late 1990s, Apple shares have seen their value rise 22 times, equal to an annual increase of 28%. A trend exceeded only by very few companies such as the chip manufacturer Nvidia (31% annual yield) and the streaming giant Neflix (39%), but in the face of much smaller dimensions than those of the Bitten Apple.

At the end of 2000, the company’s market cap was just $ 4.5 billion, while investors were pessimistic about co-founder Steve Jobs’ ability to get the group and its brand back on track. The scenario has changed radically, as is well known, transforming the group’s title into one of the most coveted (and profitable) on the global market.