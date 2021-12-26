Apple, Covid-19 specter: all the shops that have to close

The forthcoming opening of factories that Apple has mandated Luxshare Precision Industry to build no longer in Taiwan, but in Eastern China, clashes with the Coronavirus spectrum. The contagion numbers of Covid-19 are once again worrying, to the point that a group of Apple Stores will be closed.

In the United States, where cases are exploding. But also in Canada. As it reveals Bloomberg according to which the technology giant of Cupertino has temporarily closed eight locations due to the increase in cases of COVID-19, both among the public and among its employees.

The rule of Apple, in general, it is to close a retail store if about 10% of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. This means that if eight stores have closed, it has gone beyond that.

Apple, offers and alternatives in time of Coronavirus pandemic

The following Apple Store locations are therefore closed since Tuesday: Dadeland in Miami, The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach, Lenox Square in Atlanta, Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, Highland Village in Houston, Summit Mall in Ohio, Pheasant Lane in New Hampshire , Sainte-Catherine in Montreal.

But also the Stores in Hawaii, in Maryland, in Ohio, Ottawa and Texas since earlier this month, even though it only lasted a few days. One of its stores in Miami, however, also remains closed. This is the official note from Apple, taken from Bloomberg: “We regularly monitor conditions and will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees. We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks. Mask for employees and customers, deep cleansing and paid sick leave“.

In an attempt to convince people to converge their purchases (Christmas and not) with the online service, the giant of Cupertino offers its customers a “Free two-hour courier delivery on eligible items in stock“. The offer does not apply to “Custom Macs, engraved products, and some order types, including those paid for with financing or by wire transfer“.

But as long as the product is eligible and available – it’s the holidays and businesses are still struggling with component shortages, so availability will most likely be limited – shoppers can receive their orders for free if they order, before 12 noon on the 24th. December.

The news comes just as Apple had taken other precautions against the Coronavirus pandemic earlier this month following the increase in cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant. He had chosen to delay his plans, which should have started in February, and to restore the requirements for face masks in all of his stores in the United States. But for some Stores there was nothing to do. Damn Covid-19, including its variants.