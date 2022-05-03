Apple does not rule out the acquisition of large companies, but focuses on intellectual property

Share

Intellectual property and talent are key for Apple to acquire a company!

Apple’s fiscal second quarter earnings call has presented yet another opportunity to question the company’s CEO, Tim Cook. As always, the executive has been concise in his responses and has shed light on various issues. One of them, the acquisition of other companies.

Due to Apple’s expansion in various areas, many market analysts are in favor of Apple acquiring the fitness company Peloton, which would help in the development of Apple Watch and Apple Fitness+. While others believe that Apple should have bought Netflix instead of working on Apple TV+ from scratch.

Companies that attract Apple

Although financially Apple is prepared to assume large investments, as Cook has stated on other occasions, the focus is directed to exploring technologies that complement its products and not in going against your competitors.

Cook even joked about not discussing the list of potential companies Apple will acquire on his phone.

“We’re always looking for companies to buy. We’ve acquired a lot of smaller companies, and will continue to do so for IP and to bring in talent. We’re not ruling out something bigger if the opportunity presents itself. I’m not going to review my list with you on this call, but we’re always searching.”

Throughout its history, Apple has acquired companies with useful technology for the development of its services. And most obey the slogan shared by Cook. While some loggers have been developed and improvedsuch as Beats, others like the music detection app Shazam have joined the ecosystem without much modification.

In 2018, Apple paid $400 million for Shazam. Barely in 2021 was the first time Apple leveraged the Shazam algorithm to include an Apple Music feature that would allow the original artist to be detected within a DJ mix and offer financial compensation in return.

