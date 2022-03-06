Apple doesn’t want sideloading apps on its iPhones, but came close to allowing it in 2008

Apple has been defending the closed ecosystem of its App Store tooth and nail for years. All the applications you install on your iPhone go through there, with no alternative, with the jailbreaking less and less present. But when that App Store was born Apple studied allowing the installation of applications outside of it.

“Are you sure you want to install this?”

Steve Jobs personally approved the text users would see when they sideload an app, all the way back in May 2008: pic.twitter.com/GpG8DB13l6 — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) March 3, 2022

This is demonstrated by a series of emails that Steve Jobs and Scott Forstall sent each other in May 2008, the year in which we saw the arrival of the iPhone 3G and the App Store. In them, both executives debated how the warning that was going to appear had to be when the user installs an application outside the App Store.

There were two options at stake:

“The application ‘Monkey Ball’ from the developer ‘Sega’ does not come from the App Store. Do you want to open it?”

“Are you sure you want to open the ‘Monkey Ball’ app from the developer ‘Sega’?”

Steve chose the second, as it is simplerand the step of including it and in the builds prior to the system “hoping” that the rest of the directors would agree with them. But finally it was a gesture in vain, because it was finally decided that the App Store would be the only way to install applications on the iPhone (if we do not count web applications, of course).

If this had continued, installing applications on our iPhone would have been something very different from what we know and much less lucrative for the service division from Apple. But let’s say it all: it would also have been something much less safe. The App Store isn’t foolproof, but it’s a good filter of vulnerabilities and threats.

Image | Kishore V