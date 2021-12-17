Apple dominates the TWS market but with -33% shipments

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) maintained its leadership in the global segment True Wireless Stereo (TWS) despite a drop in shipments in the third quarter of this year.

What happened

In the third quarter of 2021 the company led by Tim Cook shipped 17.8 million units of its AirPods, AirPods Pro and Beats wireless earbuds for the TWS category, according to a note from the market analyst firm Canalys; that’s a 33.7% drop from the same period last year, when Apple shipped 26.8 million units.

In the third quarter of 2021, Apple held a market share of 24.6%, while in the third quarter of 2020 its share was 37.6%. In second place is Samsung with 12% of the market share; the numbers include those of the Harman group subsidiaries. Xiaomi Corporation (OTC: XIACF) was ranked third with a 6.8% market share.

Because it is important

According to an Apple Insider report, Apple’s drop in shipments in the TWS segment would have been caused by users waiting for the launch of the third generation AirPods.

The overall growth of TWS devices was 1.3% year-on-year: approximately 72.7 million units were shipped in the third quarter of 2021, while 71.3 million units were shipped in the same period last year , according to Canalys.

“Competition continues to intensify as suppliers try to intercept the growing demand for TWS,” Canalys noted; The analyst firm said the TWS segment’s growth is set to accelerate after the third-generation AirPods are deployed.

“The global TWS market is expected to return to solid growth in the fourth quarter, in time for the holiday season,” said Canalys.

Meanwhile, Apple is about to hit a valuation of 3 trillion dollars: it would be the first company in the world to reach this milestone.

Price movement

In Tuesday’s regular session, Apple shares fell 0.8% to $ 174.33.

