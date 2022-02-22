Apple employees who want to unionize use Android phones to avoid being spied on

Apple has more than 500 stores spread over 24 countries around the world, eleven of which are in Spain, according to the company’s website. Sales through the physical and online stores of Tim Cook’s company represent 36% of the company’s more than 300 billion euros in total revenue in 2021, according to Washington Post. About 65,000 people work in the establishments of the mobile brand of the block, who have now decided to unionize and demand salary increases to withstand the increase in generalized prices due to inflation. However, facing one of the most important technological giants in the world will not be easy. The first measure that employees have taken to organize has been to use Android phones instead of iPhones to avoid being spied on.

As it has progressed Washington Post, Apple employees would be organizing to demand better wages from the company. The workers of at least two Apple franchises in the United States have received the support of the main national unions to present their claims before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). According to the same sources, another six stores are in less advanced stages of the unionization process.

Apple employees demand salary increases in the face of soaring inflation

Salaries in the US do not rise at the same rate as the price of housing and other necessities Brandon Bell / AFP

The main reason that has led these workers to unionize has been the high rate of inflation. Buoyed by Starbucks’ success in forming unions, Apple employees are now looking for ways to pressure the company to improve pay conditions. Employees denounce that the increase in house prices in the United States due to inflation and wages are not increasing at the same rate. That is why they demand a salary increase.





In statements to The Washington Post, some Apple Store store workers point out that they now earn between 15 and 26 euros more per hour, however, their wages have not increased at the same rate as their income. Which means that small employees sell more, but earn less money, at the same time that inflation continues to skyrocket in the US.

Secret meetings, encrypted messages and Android phones

Employees of the Apple Store in New York’s Grand Central Station CARLO ALLEGRI/Reuters

Employees of the Apple Store denounce that their hourly wages are not up to the general increase in prices, so they have decided to organize to pressure the company. However, the tech giant is going to do everything it can to prevent a revolution among workers in its own stores. In this sense, the promoters of the unions have been forced to meet in secret, communicate with encrypted messages and use Android phones to avoid any type of espionage by the managers of the Apple establishments. Workers fear reprisals for collaborating in organizing labor unions.





Last year, Apple fired Janneke Parrish, an employee who helped create #AppleToo, a movement aimed at improving working conditions at the company. Parrish noted that she was being investigated for leaking confidential information. Cher Scarlett, an Apple software engineer, was also fired for encouraging Apple workers to make their salaries public, thus exposing pay inequities between them.

On December 24, Apple store employees staged a strike and launched the Apple Together platform to denounce their situation.