“Apple event in March”. IOs 15.4- Corriere.it is coming

from Enrico Forzinetti

This was announced by Mark Gurman on Bloomberg. Entry-level MacBook Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and possibly M2 processors are also expected in 2022

The day to be marked on the calendar is 8 March. According to reports from the always very informed Mark Gurman on Bloomberg, on that date Apple should hold a totally online event in which to present the new iPhone SE 5G and an updated version of the iPad Air with fifth generation connectivity.

The last time Cupertino had improved its cheapest smartphone dates back to April 2020, when the second version of the iPhone SE was launched. At the design level there should not be any great news compared to two years ago, while the main updates would concern the photographic sector, the processor and obviously the connectivity.

Space for software Also in March, software news is also expected with the release of iOS 15.4, an operating system update that will introduce the possibility of unlocking the iPhone thanks to Face ID, even with the mask on the face. Other features include Universal Control, which allows simultaneous control of an iPad and a Mac. In the usual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple will then focus on new software updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Entry level MacBook Pro And speaking of Mac, the same Gurman always reports some news arriving during this year. It should be an entry-level MacBook Pro, so to speak, which would replace the version launched in November 2020, equipped with an in-house built M1 chip. From this point of view it should mount a new M2 processor, but in order to be launched at a lower price than its ancestors it would have to definitively abandon the Touch Bar (like the MacBook Pro 2021) and the display would be Lcd, without mini-LEDs.

Intense year 2022 promises to be one of the richest for Apple in terms of devices to be launched: in addition to the products already mentioned and arriving within a month, in September there will be the traditional presentation event of the iPhone 14 which should arrive in 4 models. But the lineup would also be enriched by the Apple Watch Series 8, ready to debut in three different sizes, from the new iMac and Mac Pro, without forgetting a new version of the AirPods. For the long-awaited viewer for mixed reality, it seems that fans will have to wait until 2023.