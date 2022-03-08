Apple event March 8, 2022: what is presented today?

There is waiting for theApple event “Peek Perfomance” today March 8, 2022 to be held in live streaming at 19.00 Italian time and can be followed on the official Apple website and on Apple TV. The event will be broadcast from Apple’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple’s spring launches are generally less important than autumn events, when the company unveils new top-of-the-line iPhones, Apple’s most anticipated and profitable devices. Last year the Apple event in March was held on April 20 due to the pandemic, and on that occasion Tim Cook’s company announced the iPad Pro 2021, the new colorful Macs with M1 processor, AirTag, the new keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic TrackPad.

What Apple presents today March 8, 2022? The rumors speak of an upgrade of theiPhone SE and an iPhone 13 in a brand new color variant. Here are all the news coming and what to expect from this year’s spring event.

What Apple presents at the event on March 8, 2022

Apple hasn’t released any news or clues about the devices that will be announced today. However, there is no shortage of rumors and rumors. According to analysts, the protagonists of the Apple Event today 8 March 2022 will be:

a new iPhone SE 5G

a new iPad Air 5 with M1 chip, improved camera and 5G support that could compete with the iPad Pro

According to many, Apple could announce the release date of the next update, iOS 15.4the latest version of the operating system pending iOS 16, which will be revealed in June at WWDC and will be released in the fall. iOS 15.4 is expected to include several new features, including the ability to unlock the iPhone with the bezel and new emojis. Also expected is Apple’s new payment product that allows anyone to use iPhone as a POS.

As for the launch of other popular or talked about Apple devices, such as iPhone 14, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook, Mac Pro, we will have to wait a few more months, presumably the end of 2022.