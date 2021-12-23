Apple explains why everyone should use Apple Maps

As an application of maps and navigation we should use that of Apple and for three precise reasons: described by David Dorn and Meg Frost, respectively Product Lead and Design Lead of Apple Maps, in an interview granted to CNN, explaining the innovations introduced with iOS 15 and the reasons, precisely, in what would be better than competing alternatives, such as Waze or Google maps.

The first is that Apple has been investing heavily in Maps for some time to improve them: the latest iPhone update would demonstrate this, which in this specific case has brought new details in three-dimensional mapping for the cities of London, New York, Los Angeles and for the San Francisco Bay metropolitan area; the 3D landmarks – they explain – are even created by hand. “We select the amount of detail we deem appropriate and create a 3D mesh of the building’s landmark itself, then apply it to the base map.”

The navigation system has also been improved at the more complex interchanges, changes that would have allowed Apple to make maps “safer and visually satisfying”, thus making road directions more precise and easier to read when driving. take a stroll, take a bike ride or travel by public transport.

“Drivers can understand even the most complex intersections at a glance,” Frost explained. “That way I am able to decide which turn to take in a split second.” There is also a 3D globe which “accurately represents the size of countries”.

The second reason why Apple’s maps would be better than those of competitors is that Apple does not track the location of users when they use the app, so also in this case the Cupertino multinational ensures greater protection of the user’s privacy. for years the central node and distinctive point in the entire offer of Apple also towards the main competitors.

Finally, being a product that is part of the Apple ecosystem, it integrates better with the other devices and services of the company, which should make owners of iPhone, iPad, Mac and all other Apple devices happy.

Recall that Apple has released the new version of Apple Maps in Italy, including Vatican City and Andorra: we talked about it in more detail in this article.