Apple Fitness+ adds postpartum workouts for new moms

Get back in shape with what Apple Fitness+ adds for new moms.

One year after the program was launched pregnancy workouts, Apple Fitness+ expands your selection. This time he appears with seven videos that help you get back in shape during the postpartum period.

Getting back in shape after having a baby is the title of the series. Each chapter describes in 10 minutes a set of exercises designed for new mothers. The main objective is that you become stronger and have more energy while you adapt to the demands continuous accompanying motherhood.

Progressive training for new mothers

Everything the program was designed for anyone who has recently had a baby. every video brings together a series of training in the Core, Strength and Mindful Cooldown categories.

The most basic practices were designed so that reach the reconnection with your core, while working the pelvis and strengthening the back and abdomen. The goal is give strength to the muscles that support the organs of the pelvic area and relax during the birth process. In this way too prevent long-term consequences such as incontinence, falling uterus and chronic pain.

Similarly, incorporate full body routines in which you can use dumbbells or your own body weight. In the Mindful Cooldowns line you find stretches targeting difficult spots most common that are observed after pregnancy, in addition to meditations. In the Conscious Cooldowns, messages have been included that expose the importance of patience and personal attention in the parents.

throughout the training you will find options to make you more comfortable and adjust the level of demand to your condition, regardless of the type of delivery you have had.

Apple Fitness + supports you in the postpartum

For this project Apple Fitness+ has gathered a team of three coaches. these professionals they will guide you with a work plan that involves very simple practices and others that will require more effort on your part.

The program also offers the opportunity to practice the routines alone or in combination with other workouts from the Fitness+ library. It is a subscription serviceavailable in more than 20 countries around the planet and to enjoy it you require an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, an iPhone, an iPad or Apple TV.

Before starting it is important that take into account the opinion of your doctor It is the person who knows your medical history, the pregnancy process and the type of delivery.

