Apple Fitness + arrives in Italy: workouts, duration and prices

Apple Fitness + arrives in Italy and brings with it the first application built around the Apple Watch for train, meditate or find your psychological well-being in the space of a few taps. Presented last spring, the latest service built by Apple has finally landed also in our country, thus covering 21 countries around the world. «Fitness + was designed to be welcoming to anyone, with workouts and meditations for everyone, regardless of their fitness level; all led by a diverse team of charismatic, motivating and friendly trainers, ”he said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s Vice President of Fitness Technologies.

Workouts like in the gym on your iPad, TV or iPhone

Apple Fitness +

Fitness + allows you to have the main parameters on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV training that users already enjoy in Apple Watch, delivering a personalized and immersive experience that users can complete where and when it’s most convenient for them, at home, outdoors, or even in their hotel room when I’m traveling.

During the key moments of training, the personal parameters detected by the Apple Watch come shown on the screen with an animation. For example, when the trainer tells you to check your heart rate, the heart rate parameters are highlighted; during the most intense intervals, a countdown timer starts to help users get to the last second; and when the activity rings are closed, a celebration animation is shown on the same training screen.

Are available eleven different types of training with variable duration, including: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strengthening, Yoga, Dance, Core training, Bike, Pilates, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing machine and Mindful Cooling Down. For those who love a bit of competition, HIIT, Treadmill, Bike and Rowing machine workouts have an optional perfromance bar (Burn Bar) that shows, in real time, how the user’s workout is positioned compared to that of those who have previously completed the same workout.