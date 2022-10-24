Apple Fitness + Artist Spotlight with Taylor Swift now available

Apple has launched its new Apple Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series, with the first installment of the new spotlight featuring Taylor Swift, including new music from her ‘Midnights’ album, as well as a new workout program, Yoga for Every Runner, featuring and designed with Scott Jurek, one of the world’s top ultramarathon athletes and author, and led by Fitness + Yoga Coach Jessica Skye.

The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist, and every Monday for three weeks, new workouts featuring music by Taylor Swift will appear across all workout types, including Core, Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Rowing, Strength, Treadmill and Yoga. .

To celebrate the “Midnights” theme, the first three workouts feature special themed lighting, and the Fitness+ Trainers showcase the performer in “fun and creative ways,” Apple says. In a treadmill workout, the first letter of each coaching tip from Fitness+ trainer Scott Carvin will combine to spell “SWIFTIE.” In a HIIT workout, Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia will lead users through 13-second intervals to lean into Swift’s affinity for the number 13.

The new Apple Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series arrives as Apple has allowed iPhone users to subscribe to Apple Fitness+, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

