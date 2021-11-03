Apple Fitness + available from today in Italy and in 14 other countries around the world

As announced, Apple Fitness + is available from today in Italy and in 14 other new countries around the world. The service offers workouts and meditations on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV and it is made in English with subtitles in French, English, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and German. Jay Blahnik, Apple’s Vice President of Fitness Technologies: “Fitness + was designed to be welcoming to anyone, with workouts and meditations for everyone, regardless of own fitness level; all led by a diverse team of charismatic, motivating and friendly trainers. Every day users write to us whose life has been changed thanks to Fitness +. These stories inspire us and push us to bring the service to as many users as possible; that is why we are so excited to bring the health benefits of Fitness + to 15 new countries, so that even more people around the world can have a place to find the motivation to have a healthier, more active lifestyle every day”.

Fitness + intelligently and seamlessly incorporates core training parameters directly onto iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, delivering a personalized and engaging experience that users can complete where and when it’s most convenient. During key moments of training, the personal parameters detected by Apple Watch are shown on the screen with an animation. Eleven different types of workouts with varying duration are available, including: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strengthening, Yoga, Dance, Core training, Bike, Pilates, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing machine and Mindful Cooling Down. For those who love a bit of competition, the HIIT, Treadmill, Bike and Rowing machine workouts have an optional performance bar (Burn Bar) that shows, in real time, how the user’s workout is positioned compared to that of those who have previously completed the same workout. In all workouts there is also a Fitness + trainer that shows the same workout with modifications designed to allow anyone to participate, regardless of their level. The workouts are accompanied by the songs of the best artists of the moment and are designed to keep you motivated from start to finish, whether it’s a 5-minute or a 45-minute session. Apple Music subscribers can save and listen to Fitness + workout music later. When looking for a workout or meditation, users can use the selector tool to choose what matters most to them, filtering the results by type of workout, trainer, duration, music or equipment needed.





Fitness + also offers meditations to help users develop a regular meditation routine and improve their overall sense of well-being. Users can choose from nine Guided Meditation themes (Purpose, Kindness, Gratitude, Awareness, Creativity, Wisdom, Calm, Focus and Resilience) for an engaging video experience with Fitness + trainers. Each exercise lasts 5, 10 or 20 minutes. In addition to the high-quality video experience on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, the same meditations are uploaded every week in audio format in the Mindfulness app on Apple Watch, so users can use Meditations whenever they want, at any time and place; all you need is a pair of AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones. Users who want to do meditation exercises on the go will be able to monitor activity in the Training app on their Apple Watch to engage in meditation even when walking, hiking or stretching.





Fitness + offers workouts suitable for everyone, for those who are just starting out, or for those looking to change their current fitness routine, or for those who simply want to try something new. The workouts are done by a team of trainers, specialists in their fields and ready to train at all levels, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts. The team works closely and collaborates on everything from music selection to training design. Fitness + also has ad hoc content designed to help users get started, progress, or get through a stage in their life, no matter where they are on their fitness journey. Workouts for beginners: Workouts for Beginners offers exercises that help develop strength, endurance and flexibility, designed for those just starting out, for those who consider themselves a beginner, or for those returning to exercise after a long break. All movements are low impact and easy to follow and are meant to help beginners feel comfortable doing the core exercises.

Fitness + subscribers can use SharePlay to start a group workout or meditation with a maximum of 32 other people with FaceTime on iPhone or iPad: the selected Fitness + session will be played in sync for all participants. During a FaceTime call, users will be able to log into the Fitness app, select a workout or meditation, see their friends on the screen, and get started. SharePlay also works with Apple TV, so users can follow the workout on the TV screen while keeping in touch with friends via FaceTime on iPhone or iPad. When they train as a group with SharePlay, users will see the metrics and progress in the Activity rings, and will be able to see and hear their friends training. During a workout, when someone advances in the performance bar or closes their Activity rings, everyone who trains will be notified so that we can celebrate together.





With Fitness + users can also do some movement with Let’s walk, an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to encourage people to get active by walking more often and benefit from one of the healthiest activities. Each original episode of Passeggiamo, which lasts from 25 to 40 minutes, invites users to immerse themselves in a walk with influential personalities, punctuated by anecdotes, photos and music that are meaningful and profound for them.

