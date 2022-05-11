Apple Fitness + could soon improve with a nutrition plan

Share

Apple thinks of a great update for its fitness service!

The service dedicated to physical training AppleFitness+ could be updated with a novelty that this time is not limited to the incorporation of a new discipline, but with an initiative dedicated to complementing a healthy lifestyle.

Thus, there are rumors about the possibility that the platform could include Grocery offers based on nutrition plans, within your proposal. This time, the information has been shared by the author of the Power On column, Mark Gurman, who was dedicated to the upcoming changes in Apple services, with the iOS 16 update.

Training and nutrition in the same app

According to Gurman, Apple is currently exploring the possibility of offering a “Instacart-like service that integrates with nutrition data in the Health app”. Gurman noted that the service sounds potentially complex to implement and “pretty low margin.”

In his column Gurman compares Apple’s initiative to Instacart, a service for buying groceries and meals and delivering them to customers. However, the version of Apple would include an offer that takes into account nutrition tracking. This feature would work thanks to the integration with the Health applicationadding nutritional data directly.

Consequently, the above could provide a new data point for tracking platforms and well-being of Apple use them to assess the user’s health.

Despite Gurman’s predictions about the feasibility of this feature, Apple’s focus on health services and years of research behind it make it an idea that the company could insist on, even if it takes a little longer.

In addition to the nutrition service, what is certain that Apple announces new Apple Fitness+ exercises as part of iOS 16. In April, Apple added to its existing workouts for pregnant moms a collection of workouts aimed at postpartum recovery.

Apple Fitness + was presented in September 2020, as a proposal to do sports and exercise at home. With Apple Fitness+, dozens of trainers guide the user to get in shape with their favorite workout.

Related topics: Manzana

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!