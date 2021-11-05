Apple Fitness + is available in Italy

The Fitness + service is now also available in Italy to offer gym-style workouts to users, as well as guided meditations, the “Stroll” function and other features.

Apple Fitness + offers a range of workouts and meditations accessible on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, allowing users to train or meditate at any time and place.

During key moments of training, i personal parameters detected by Apple Watch they are shown on the screen with an animation. For example, when the trainer tells you to check your heart rate, your heart rate parameters are highlighted. Or, during the most intense intervals, a countdown timer starts to help users get to the last second and, when the activity rings are closed, a celebration animation is shown on the same training screen .

The service delivers eleven different types of training with variable duration, including: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strengthening, Yoga, Dance, Core training, Bike, Pilates, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing machine and Mindful Cooling Down. For those who love a bit of competition, HIIT, Treadmill, Bike and Rowing machine workouts have an optional perfromance bar (Burn Bar) that shows, in real time, how the user’s workout is positioned compared to that of those who have previously completed the same workout. In all workouts there is also a Fitness + trainer that shows the same workout with modifications designed to allow anyone to participate, regardless of their level.

The workouts are accompanied by songs from the best artists of the moment and are designed to keep motivation high from start to finish, even for the longest sessions. Those with an Apple Music subscription will be able to save and listen to the music from Fitness + workouts at a later time. When looking for a workout or meditation, users can use the selection tool, filtering the results by workout type, trainer, duration, music or equipment needed.

Fitness + also offers meditations to help users develop a regular routine and improve their overall sense of well-being. Users will be able to choose from nine themes for Guided Meditation (Purpose, Kindness, Gratitude, Awareness, Creativity, Wisdom, Calm, Focus and Resilience) for an experience to live together with the Fitness + trainers. Each exercise lasts 5, 10 or 20 minutes.

In addition to the high-quality video experience on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, the same meditations are uploaded each week in audio format to the Mindfulness app on Apple Watch, so users can use the service whenever they want, even via headphones. Users who want to do meditation exercises on the go will be able to monitor activity in the Training app on their Apple Watch to engage in meditation even when walking, hiking or stretching.

One of the most interesting aspects of the service is that Fitness + offers workouts suitable for everyone, for those who are just starting out, or for those looking to change their current fitness routine, or for those who just want to try something new. The workouts are run by a team of renowned trainers, specialists in their fields and ready to train at all levels, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts. The team works closely and collaborates on everything from music selection to training design.

Workouts for beginners offers exercises that help develop strength, endurance and flexibility, designed for those just starting out, for those who consider themselves a beginner or for those who are returning to exercise after a long break. All the movements are low impact and easy to follow and are meant to help beginners feel comfortable doing the core exercises.

offers exercises that help develop strength, endurance and flexibility, designed for those just starting out, for those who consider themselves a beginner or for those who are returning to exercise after a long break. All the movements are low impact and easy to follow and are meant to help beginners feel comfortable doing the core exercises. Workouts for old age help users stay active at any age with a specific focus on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination and mobility. Many workouts are done with light weight or body weight only, while others show possible changes with a chair or against the wall.

help users stay active at any age with a specific focus on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination and mobility. Many workouts are done with light weight or body weight only, while others show possible changes with a chair or against the wall. Workouts in pregnancy are designed with the aim of helping women stay active during a healthy pregnancy and prepare for life with a new baby, and consists of 10 workouts focused on Strengthening, Core Training and Mindful Cooling Down. Each session is a quick 10-minute workout designed for any stage of pregnancy and any fitness level, and includes tips for modifying workouts by using a pillow to stay more comfortable as your body changes.

are designed with the aim of helping women stay active during a healthy pregnancy and prepare for life with a new baby, and consists of 10 workouts focused on Strengthening, Core Training and Mindful Cooling Down. Each session is a quick 10-minute workout designed for any stage of pregnancy and any fitness level, and includes tips for modifying workouts by using a pillow to stay more comfortable as your body changes. Meditations for beginners : Those just getting started with meditation can try the Meditations for Beginners program to understand the basics before diving into the gym sessions.

: Those just getting started with meditation can try the Meditations for Beginners program to understand the basics before diving into the gym sessions. Get ready for the winter season: This program prepares users to return to their favorite winter sports. It was developed and is presented by two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety with Fitness + trainer Anja Garcia. The program will help increase physical strength, balance and endurance to allow users to have more fun on the slopes, right up to the last descent.

In addition, Fitness + offers a series with a guest trainer with renowned fitness expert Jeanette Jenkins, to help users vary their fitness routine and stay motivated. The series has seven workouts with Jeanette and focuses on HIIT and Strengthening. These sessions follow the usual Fitness + format, but with Jeanette’s creativity, style and high intensity combinations. The service also offers the series Featured artist, where each workout has a playlist entirely dedicated to a music star. The series has trainings with music from renowned global artists including Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris, Jennifer Lopez, and others. Training types include Biking, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strengthening, Yoga, and Treadmill through music genres such as Upbeat Anthems, Latin Grooves, Top Country, and Hip-Hop / R & B. Inspired by these workouts, Apple Music has a full playlist for every single musician in the Featured Artist series, including motivating, high-energy tracks from their entire catalogs.

Fitness + subscribers can also work out or meditate together with family and friends by taking advantage SharePlay, to start a group workout or meditation with up to 32 other people with FaceTime on iPhone or iPad. The selected Fitness + session will be played in sync for all participants. When they train as a group with SharePlay, users will see the metrics and progress in the Activity rings, and will be able to see and hear their friends training. During a workout, when someone advances in the performance bar or closes their Activity rings, everyone who trains will be notified so that we can celebrate together.



The service also offers the function Let’s walk, an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to encourage people to get active by walking more often and benefit from one of the healthiest activities. Each original episode of Passeggiamo, which lasts from 25 to 40 minutes, invites users to immerse themselves in a walk together with influential and fascinating personalities, punctuated by anecdotes, photos and music that are meaningful and profound for them. Each episode revolves around the telling of significant moments in the guest’s personal life and includes lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts about the concept of purpose and gratitude, moments of lightness and other sobering topics. The narrative comes to life through the photos that appear on the Apple Watch, perfectly synchronized to emphasize a corresponding moment in the story the guest shares. After hearing the stories of these guests, the experience extends with guests introducing a short playlist of songs that gave them motivation and inspiration, so the listener can continue their walk with a soundtrack connected to each guest.

How to activate Fitness +

If there is still no reference to Fitness + on your device, you will need to restart it before performing this procedure.

To activate the service:

Open the app Fitness on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV (if not present, you can install it from the App Store) Click on Apple Fitness + at the bottom of the screen Click on It begins now Select the trial offer if available Log in with your Apple ID Click on Subscribe

Fitness + is available as a subscription service at a cost of € 9.99 per month or € 79.99 per year. In addition, the service is included in the Apple One Premium plan, which also offers access to Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud + with 2TB of storage for € 28.95 per month. The plan can be shared with up to six family members. We recall that at the moment Fitness + is in English with Italian subtitles, but Apple has promised that voiceovers in our language will soon arrive.

Customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later will receive three months of Apple Fitness +, while existing Apple Watch users will receive one month of included Fitness +. Fitness + can be shared with up to six family members for the same price, so other Apple Watch users in the group can enjoy the service as well.

The service requires Apple Watch Series 3 and later models with WatchOS 7.2 and is available when paired with iPhone 6s and later models with iOS 14.3. To enjoy the latest features, you must use Fitness + with Apple Watch Series 3 and later with watchOS 8.1, paired with iPhone 6s and later with iOS 15.1, iPad with iPadOS 15.1 or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 15.1.

