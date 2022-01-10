Apple Fitness + is updated: many new features with Collections, We run and more

Apple just announced a novelty series for Fitness +, its well-known fitness and wellness service that plan extends its potential. The update introduces several new options to involve even more Fitness + subscribers.

It is a series of meditations and workouts selected from the Fitness + library and organized to help you reach your goals. From launch, the following will be available:

30 days of Core training

Improve your posture with the Pilates

Refine the positions of yoga balance

Run your first 5 km

Strengthen your back , loosen your hips

, loosen your hips Take it easy to sleep better

Let’s run

Let’s Run on Fitness + is a new audio experience designed for help runners to be more consistent and to make progress, and each episode is dedicated to a popular path in some of the iconic locations of the world of the race. For example, the playlist You love me includes a path accompanied by music Latin American, so that the user gets as much context as possible.

The experiences will be accompanied virtually by several professional coaches, including Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez and Scott Carvin, and new entry Cory Wharton-Malcolm.

At launch, three episodes of We Run will be available: London, with Cory Wharton-Malcolm; Brooklyn, with Emily Fayette; And Miami Beach, with Sam Sanchez. A new episode of We Run will be made available every week, on Mondays.

The Corriamo sessions can be followed outdoors or al Closed on a treadmill, and episodes will be available in the Workout app on Apple Watch for those with a Fitness + subscription. For those who use Apple Watch and are on the wheelchair, Corriamo offers Sustained Rhythm training outdoors.

We walk

Starting January 10, the third season of We walk, the audio experience on Apple Watch designed to help people stay on the move by walking more often. To date, they are 41 the guests of the episodes of Stroll, including Dolly Parton, Anthony Joshua, Jane Fonda, Randall Park, Camila Cabello, Naomi Campbell, Ruby Bridges, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Bebe Rexha.

These are some of the new guests of the third season by Stroll: