Apple Fitness + is updated: many new features with Collections, We run and more
Apple just announced a novelty series for Fitness +, its well-known fitness and wellness service that plan extends its potential. The update introduces several new options to involve even more Fitness + subscribers.
It is a series of meditations and workouts selected from the Fitness + library and organized to help you reach your goals. From launch, the following will be available:
- 30 days of Core training
- Improve your posture with the Pilates
- Refine the positions of yoga balance
- Run your first 5 km
- Strengthen your back, loosen your hips
- Take it easy to sleep better
Let’s run
Let’s Run on Fitness + is a new audio experience designed for help runners to be more consistent and to make progress, and each episode is dedicated to a popular path in some of the iconic locations of the world of the race. For example, the playlist You love me includes a path accompanied by music Latin American, so that the user gets as much context as possible.
The experiences will be accompanied virtually by several professional coaches, including Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez and Scott Carvin, and new entry Cory Wharton-Malcolm.
At launch, three episodes of We Run will be available: London, with Cory Wharton-Malcolm; Brooklyn, with Emily Fayette; And Miami Beach, with Sam Sanchez. A new episode of We Run will be made available every week, on Mondays.
The Corriamo sessions can be followed outdoors or al Closed on a treadmill, and episodes will be available in the Workout app on Apple Watch for those with a Fitness + subscription. For those who use Apple Watch and are on the wheelchair, Corriamo offers Sustained Rhythm training outdoors.
We walk
Starting January 10, the third season of We walk, the audio experience on Apple Watch designed to help people stay on the move by walking more often. To date, they are 41 the guests of the episodes of Stroll, including Dolly Parton, Anthony Joshua, Jane Fonda, Randall Park, Camila Cabello, Naomi Campbell, Ruby Bridges, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Bebe Rexha.
These are some of the new guests of the third season by Stroll:
- Bernice A. King, attorney, minister and CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.
- Hasan Minhaj, comedian, writer and producer known for his extras on “The Daily Show” and his award-winning series “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”.
- Chris Meloni, actor best known for his role in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”.
- Ayọ Tometi, human rights activist, strategist and writer known for being a co-founder of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
- Chelsea Handler, comedian, former host of “The Chelsea Handler Show” and author of six best sellers.
- Sugar Ray Leonard, former professional boxer, Olympic gold medalist, inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Featured artist
Apple enriches “Featured Artist” with new workouts at rhythm of music by Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and the Beatles. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a sole artist. Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts with songs by these artists will appear in the service in different modes. THE types of training include Biking, Dancing, HIIT, Strengthening and Yoga, and musical genres range from chill-out to rock, hip-hop / R & B, latin and upbeat.
Who has a subscription to Apple Music And Apple One can also listen to the Fitness + Spotlight series, inspired by workouts
The novelties just described are available on Apple Fitness + starting today, January 10.