Apple Fitness + launches its postpartum workouts to help all mothers who want to recover good exercise habits

Apple Fitness + wants everyone to be able to exercise, even those people who are in special moments of their lives. The service has submitted its new postpartum workoutswith the idea of ​​guiding all mothers who so wish to do a series of exercises to recover their physical shape after giving birth.

The best routines to get back in good shape after a pregnancy

The exercises are a mix of core, strength and conscious recovery routines with which mothers “reconnect with their bodies” as Apple states in its press release. First, the abdominal area is worked on, then the same area is strengthened along with the back and ends with exercises for the upper and lower body. From the center to the extremes in ten minute sessions.

If you regularly use Fitness+ you will know who I am talking about when I mention Betina Gozo, one of the trainers. She’s the one in charge of these new exercises, with her usual alternate trainers (Marimba Gold-Watts and Jonelle Lewis) offering the easier or more challenging alternates on either side.

This is how Fitness+ has helped me to enjoy running again

These new exercises for mothers who have just given birth are now available on Fitness+ and are included in the regular subscription plan of 9.99 euros per month. Remember that Fitness+ is also part of the Apple One Premium plan, with a fee of 28.95 euros per month. If you have never tried it, you have a free period of one month to encourage you.

