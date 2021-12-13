Apple Fitness + review: closing the circle

A little over a year ago, Apple launched its service in the US Fitness +. After a year of “field tests” from November 3 Apple Fitness + is officially available also in Italy. We have tried it for more than a month and we tell you what we think. Of all Apple services, the one dedicated to fitness is probably the most hardware-related ever. Not because to use services like Arcade or Cloud you don’t need an Apple device, but because in this case you need a specific one: Apple Watch, to be precise from the version series 3 onwards. This is because Apple not only wants to provide a stimulus and a guide for your training but wants to integrate in a timely manner as much data as possible collected specifically with the sensors of your Watch. It is no coincidence that Fitness + is a section of the Fitness app that you already used to check all the movement data collected by the watch.

What is Apple Fitness + It is a paid service that offers sessions for 11 different types of workouts, held by different instructors and lasting between 5 and 45 minutes. The workouts are HIIT cardio, meditation, yoga, core training, strengthening, pilates, dance, bike, treadmill, rowing machine and cool down. If you don’t want to choose a specific type of training, there are also sections dedicated to beginners, advanced ages, winter sports or pregnancy. Likewise, you can also choose workouts based on the trainer (if you have found one you particularly like) to a music playlist created by a specific artist (for example Lady Gaga) or browse through the new proposals. At least 25 new workout videos are added every week and Fitness + will also recommend content that is suitable for you, based on what you have already started. You can also browse popular content or different content to “try new things”. Each content is part of a series (complete with a “episode” number) and can be added to your selection of favorite content. You can read the description, find out if you need specific equipment (such as mat or weights) and watch a short preview. There will also be the list of songs that will be played during the session: it is not necessary to have a subscription to Apple Music to listen to included music, but if you have it, you can also carry the playlists in your music subscription with a single tap.

How the workouts are made

Once you have started your workout, let it be on iPad, iPhone or Apple TV (no macOS unfortunately), the connection with your Apple Watch will be checked from which you will have to confirm the start of the session. This connection as we said is essential, as your Watch will be the faithful witness of your efforts. The data shown on the watch will also be faithfully reported in the upper left corner of the workout, thus showing you the duration of the workout, but also your heart rate and a nice bar performance which indicates how hard you are working compared to the average of other people who have done the same workout. At the top right we find the activity rings that will motivate you once again to reach your daily goals. All workouts are recorded in 4K and are of the highest quality, also thanks to trainer competent and extremely motivated. For those who are not used to this type of service, they may seem too happy and agitated, but there is no doubt that it is also the only way to try to transmit some energy. It is after all a remote workout and somehow you try to compensate for the lack of “heat” of a live workout. All the coaches they speak in English, but subtitles are obviously present. We did not expect a dubbing (which would have distorted the enthusiasm and personal aspect of each coach a bit) but some training in native Italian would have been appreciated. Not all exercises can be done with your eyes glued to the tablet or TV and if you do not know English well there is the risk of missing out on some precious advice given by the trainers during the training itself.

In all main workouts there are two trainer support on the sides a little back from the main. This is a great idea and serves to show a simplified and a more extreme version of the same exercise. Compared to other services this allows us to understand how to simplify the exercise if what we see is too complicated, or how to go a little further if your body allows it. There is no doubt, however, that distance training remains such and that it would always be better to be followed by someone the first few times, to avoid getting hurt. The presence of a “simplified” exercise can still give you some good stimuli in case you feel you are asking too much of your body. With the SharePlay function you can make your experience a little more “human” by sharing the exercise with other people (up to 32) and see everyone’s statistics in real time to be even more motivated.

Not only fitness, but also well-being

However, well-being does not only come from sport. Within Fitness + we also find sessions of meditation And yoga, with even versions for beginners who have never tried. We also really liked the feature Walk which allows us to hear stories of famous or influential people directly into your headphones. If we want to simplify it, it is essentially a podcast, with the particularity of having together with the audio also the recording of steps and environmental noises, so that this character will seem to be walking with you. And during certain moments of the walk on your Apple Watch, images will also appear, to make the stories that are told to you even more vivid. A new episode is added every Monday and it will appear directly in the training app on your Apple Watch. Of course, at the moment, the stories are all in English.

