Apple, from HomePods to Fitness +

The home gym

After turning on and connecting the HomePods, you can try Apple’s new service called for a month Fitness +, born and created thanks to the support of your Apple Watch. Already available in the USA, even Italian users can access the rich collection of videos to train directly from their secret rooms or even outdoors. These contents can be used on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, integrating the video part of the individual sessions with the parameters recorded by the watch. «Fitness + – says Jay Blahnik, Apple’s Vice President of Fitness Technologies – was designed to be welcoming to anyone, with workouts and meditations for everyone, regardless of their level; all led by a heterogeneous team of charismatic, motivating and friendly trainers ». The vitality of the coaches certainly helps to face new challenges, which in this case are visible in the upper part of the monitor: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strengthening, Yoga, Dance, Core training, Bike, Pilates, Treadmill and, last but not least, Meditation, to strengthen one’s mind. All with good background music. Only the mat is missing to start the day in the best way. But for those who want to move outside there is also the Let’s Run session, with a personalized playlist according to the tailor-made routes. In a moment you are London, with Cory Wharton-Malcolm; Brooklyn, with Emily Fayette; and Miami Beach, with Sam Sanchez. Finally, with the Stroll section, you can listen to motivating songs accompanied by prominent personalities such as Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Naomi Campbell and His Royal Highness Prince William.