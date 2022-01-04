Apple Glass and technology arriving in 2022 – Corriere.it

from Federico Cella

Apple’s smart glasses are the most anticipated gadget of the year. But the return of an unnecessary product after two years of digital to support the health emergency may not arrive in the next 12 months. Here is the story, and the other trends that await us

The third year has begun since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Not a cheerful welcome to 2022, but it helps to get a better understanding of the technology to come. Because the limitation of freedoms due to the health emergency among the many consequences has led to that of vertical acceleration of digital in our lives. According to those who know, at least 5 years in one, the 2020 of the world Lockdown: so much for the tech industry was the need for everyone to use tools and (in part) skills that allow them to work, study and socialize in general. distance. Like every year, the more this year he wants to be of “Normalization” after digital strides of the previous two, the experts of the digital industry have given their vision, not so often convergent unlike in the past: digital is mature and becomes complex, we will tell you about it in the next paragraph. But in this article we also want to take back some of the magic of the past, the one for which a new smartphone or a new console also made us dream (and not in the sense that you dream of it because there are no microchips). In addition to the serious things I want to tell about the most awaited gadget of the year, those Apple Glass – the glasses for the augmented reality of the Apple – so loud over the years that we are actually almost sure that they will not arrive this year either. But this detail won’t stop us. Because there is a need for innovation, of a gadget that is not needed (for now, at least) to something concrete and necessary like Dad or remote work, but which is simply cool. And it will create new habits, possibly eventually replacing many of those we currently delegate over the phone. Is Apple still capable of doing this? It would have its own sense of pleasant circularity that the post-smartphone gets its kick-off from those who created smartphones.

Let’s go in order: in the meantime the digital trends of 2022. Some predictions point to everyday technologies. For example, the increasing diffusion of natural input tools, touch screens everywhere and the use of natural language to go beyond mouse and keyboard. A further “popularization” of technology – a great leveler – to which is added the spread of intelligent monitors as new reference hubs at work, at home and at school. Some of these will fold / roll, so the places of use will really become everywhere. With gaming but also more immersive cinema and series. 2022 will then be the year in which we can really think about through biometric systems a near future of goodbye to cursed passwords

: it won’t happen this year but we will get there. With the increasing diffusion of 5G, everything will travel on the Net and the 2022 normalizer will perhaps be the first year in which we will be able to perceive a drastically different world through digital. And here we come to “higher” trends. The technology will take that definitive step of manufacturing hardware and ecosystems that are environmentally sustainable. Not only by assonance, the diffusion ofambient computing, a definition that best describes the Iot, theInternet of Things heralded for years and now with a certain impact in every area. From factories 4.0 to mobility passing through an increasingly less science-fiction home automation. Artificial intelligences will be everywhere, even in the digital approach to health and treatment in general: the acceleration given by Covid is evident here, the result will be an increasingly preventive medicine.

But AI will be such a widespread tool that it will become – Forbes tells it well – the lock pick of cyber-criminals. With assets becoming more and more intangible – and here we see growth and increased daily application of tools such as blockchain and crypto-coins – data becomes the new oil. And crime will be less and less on the streets. It will be a year in which we will see the growth of “digital twins” of an ever greater number of things and even more people, with more and more frequent hints of that reorganization of the Internet which should eventually lead to the Metaverse. One of the consequences of this unbridled digitalization will be the ever greater difficulty in finding trained professionals: skills are and will increasingly be the key to the future, with the need for continuous training – il lifelong learning – on which public and private will work more and more together. Field projects such as our CampBus will increasingly become avenues of widespread growth for society.

We now come to our dream of a new gadget with the characteristic – at least in an initial phase – of not being necessary. “It must be beautiful. It will have to offer the same personal satisfaction that a jewel gives. It will have such a value that it can be felt even when it is not used … Once you use it you will no longer be able to live without it.“. Here is a perfect claim for Apple Glass, or Apple View or as Cupertino’s smart glasses will be called. The author is actually an Apple manager, Marc Porat, but the years are different: it was 1990 and Porat and his team – later migrated to General Magic – are working on a… telephone. The iPhone 17 years earlier? Perhaps, but it is difficult not to recognize the style of the company, the emphasis of Steve Jobs, perhaps with contents in part borrowed from less famous personalities in the history of digital. Always in Apple style, like the aesthetic aspiration that goes beyond and accompanies the functional one. First step necessary to create a new mass gadget. But if Meta together with Luxottica and the Rayban brand have shown with Stories that they can keep up with desirability, it is only with the creation of the AppStore in 2008 that Apple made the accessory necessary. This is why we focus strongly on Apple Glass and on Cupertino’s capacity for innovation, after years of comfort lying on the iPhone. To want our smart glasses – Microsoft has been producing the excellent Hololens for years, Lenovo i ThinkReality A3 and so on – you need cooking and sewing courses, virtual football and tennis coaches, personal or professional assistants, maps and video games, perhaps even proximity social networks. Augmented reality can work in any environment – we have seen it in operation on oil rigs or in a classroom in a Milanese high school – and this is the innovative step we expect from Apple. A GlassStore that accompanies the product from day zero.

When, how and how much all this? For those who can read in English, on the Macrumors website there is an article so in-depth that you could write a thesis on a product that does not yet exist. We are content with simpler and more essential steps. Meanwhile, a confirmation: even the most daring analysts are struggling to see the Glass coming for 2022. Easier the following year or even 2025. But Apple – working on the project with a “secret” team since at least 2015, with various assumptions-acquisitions and patents filed – would make the glasses anticipate from a model of viewer for mixed reality. Do not be scared, it is not a third digital reality: mixed reality is defined as the spectrum that goes from real to virtual with all the steps of augmented reality that stand in the middle. Apple viewers will therefore be able to act both for AR and for VR thanks to the use of a set of 12-15 cameras both to acquire what is around us and for biometric parameters and tracking of our hands (which therefore would become part of the digital experience). They will leverage 3,000-pixel-per-inch micro-OLED screens and they will weigh between 100 and 200 grams. Great portability and power that already have a form “stolen” from an Apple patent (see above). And a price in line with the exclusivity of the object: we are talking about 3 thousand dollars.

Another price for the Glass, which should follow the viewer in Apple’s strategy. Here we are talking about real glasses, at least in appearance, with a price around 500 dollars, graduated lenses excluded. Inside the lenses there will be transparent displays of 0.5 inches each with a resolution of 1280×960. Glasses will be considered, at least at an early stage, as gods accessories for the iPhone – this is also to keep them “light” in terms of technology on board -, therefore not completely independent, a bit like the Watch works. They will have “natural” input modes that go from touch to voice activation to head movements. The partnership with Valve, a video game software house, and the spread of ARKit among developers around the world should do the rest. Will all this happen in 2022? We have 12 months to find out.