Apple, Google and Microsoft agree on a standard to end passwords

The new capabilities will be available over the course of the next year!

Apple, Google and Microsoft agreed to make a commitment to expand support for the FIDO standard, in order to speed up the availability of logins without the use of the password. The initiative signifies a shared effort with the aim of making the web more secure and accessible to all. The new capabilities are expected to be available within the next year.

According to the commitment logins will be faster, easier and more secure and will be available to consumers on all major devices and platforms. The plans agreed upon by the three giants will expand support for a common passwordless login standard, created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium.

Ease with security

According to the commitment, the new capacity will allow websites and apps offer passwordless yet consistent loginssafe and easy for consumers to use on all devices and platforms.

There is no doubt that password authentication is a complicated security problem on the web and managing so many passwords is tiring for users, which leads to repeat them for all services. Such a risky habit can lead to account takeovers, data breaches and even identity theft, despite good intentions across the industry to create more convenient and secure login technology.

Expanded standards-based capabilities are expected to equip websites and applications with the ability to offer an end-to-end passwordless option. Users will be able to log in with the same action they take multiple times a day to unlock their devices, just like a simple verification of the fingerprint, face, or a PIN of the device.

This new approach protects against phishingso login will be ultra-secure compared to passwords and legacy multi-factor technologies such as one-time passcodes sent via SMS.

Prior to the engagement of Apple, Google, and Microsoft, many technology companies and service providers from around the world worked within the FIDO-W3C Alliance to create the passwordless login standards, compatible with billions of devices and all modern web browsers.

Yes ok Previous implementations require users to sign in to each website or app with each device, before they can use the passwordless functionality. Fortunately, today’s announcement expands implementations to offer users two new capabilities for smoother and more secure passwordless logins;

Along with a better user experience, standards-based support will allow service providers to offer FIDO credentials without the need for passwords, as well as an alternative method of login or account recovery.

Applause for a great initiative

Under its motto “Simpler and Stronger Authentication”, The FIDO Alliance applauded Apple, Google and Microsoft for helping to make a commitment to support user-friendly innovation across their platforms and products a reality.. Andrew Shikiar, CEO and CMO of the FIDO Alliance said:

“This new capability will usher in a new wave of low-friction FIDO implementations coupled with the continued and growing use of security keys, giving service providers a full range of options to implement modern, phishing-resistant authentication.”

