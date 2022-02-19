Apple has a new Apple Store and these are its wallpapers

The new Apple Al Maryah Island arrives with new wallpapers adapted to all Apple devices.

We have a new Apple Store called Apple Al Maryah Island in the United Arab Emirates and Apple has created some cool wallpapers to celebrate its launch. You can download them for any of your devices since they are adapted to the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

How to download these wallpapers at maximum quality

If you want the background of the new apple store look spectacular on your devices, you must download them to highest possible quality. To do so you must follow these steps:

Open this article in Safari or another browser, do not use Facebook or Twitter.

Click on the button that appears under each wallpaper for your device.

Long press on your iPhone screen and tap on “Add to Photos”

Now you just have to go to Settings > Wallpaper > Select new background on your iPhone or iPad and choose the wallpaper you have downloaded to put it on the lock screen or home screen.

Apple Al Maryah Island Wallpapers

