Apple has closed all stores in New York: here’s why

There Apple has closed all its stores located in the city of New York. The decision involved Ben 11 stores between Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Staten Island and is a similar measure to what the Cupertino, California-based company previously did. In the past, however, the shops had completely lowered the shutter.

Now, however, the entry of customers is prohibited, but it will be possible for all New Yorkers to continue to sort online and pick up products out of stores, according to the company’s website.

Apple has closed all stores in New York due to the Omicron variant

At the heart of the closure of the Apple Stores in New York is the peak of cases of Covid in the city, which are increasing dramatically due to the spread of variant Omicron. It is not yet clear how long the stores will remain closed to the public, but the apple may decide to take other measures to avoid contagion between employees and customers.

Apple has closed all stores in New York: the precedents and the other measures

Already in early 2020, Apple had closed all physical stores in the United States as a preventive measure in the face of the first wave of the overseas coronavirus pandemic. After the reopening, the company made available to all customers asanitation area and mandatory the mask, as already happens in all activities in Italy.

The obligation to wear a mask is not in fact active in all areas of the USA, but the apple of technology has imposed its use for two weeks for all people who enter the stores. Apple employees are also provided on a weekly basis with tampons free to undergo at home independently.

At the beginning of December, the big tech had already ordered the temporary closure of several stores in Annapolis, Miami, Ontario and Ottawa due to the increase in positive cases in Covid among Apple Store employees, as explained here.

Apple closes stores in New York: the press release on anti Covid measures

“We check the situation regularly and we will adopt new measures for the protection of our customers and our employees, ”Apple said in a statement published Monday, December 27.

“We remain faithful to a holistic approach for our teams, which includes screening regular with daily health checks, the mandatory use of masks, constant sanitation and the payment ofsickness benefit for those who test positive for the virus “.

The closures of the stores in New York will certainly not weigh on the company’s balance sheet. Here how much Apple earns per minute and here the billionaire earnings of CEO Tim Cook, who took over from Steve Jobs at the helm of the apple.